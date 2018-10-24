search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US revokes Saudi Arabia visas in first action over Jamal Khashoggi

AFP
Published Oct 24, 2018, 7:59 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 7:59 am IST
'It was carried out poorly and the cover-up was one of the worst in the history of cover-ups,' Trump said.
Trump said the Saudis had a 'very bad original concept' in killing the 59-year-old Saudi insider-turned-critic. (Photo: AFP)
 Trump said the Saudis had a 'very bad original concept' in killing the 59-year-old Saudi insider-turned-critic. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: The United States said Tuesday it was revoking visas of Saudis involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as President Donald Trump ridiculed the kingdom's response as "one of the worst cover-ups" in history.

The move came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Khashoggi's killing inside the Saudis' Istanbul consulate had been meticulously planned, in a speech that overshadowed a long-planned investment forum in Riyadh.

 

Saudi leaders have denied involvement in the killing, pushing responsibility down the chain of command.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "strongly said that he had nothing to do with this, this was at a lower level," US President Donald Trump said, adding he had spoken Monday to the prince and his father King Salman.

Trump said the Saudis had a "very bad original concept" in killing the 59-year-old Saudi insider-turned-critic.

"It was carried out poorly and the cover-up was one of the worst in the history of cover-ups," Trump said.

"It was a total fiasco," he later added.

Faced with mounting calls for tough measures by US lawmakers across the political spectrum, the State Department said it had identified 21 Saudis whose visas would either be revoked or who would be ineligible for future visas.

"These penalties will not be the last word on this matter from the United States," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters.

"We are making very clear that the United States does not tolerate this kind of action to silence Khashoggi, a journalist, through violence," he said.

The top US diplomat said the Saudi suspects came from "the intelligence services, the royal court, the foreign ministry and other Saudi ministries."

Pompeo added the United States was also looking into whether to take action under a law named after Sergei Magnitsky, the anti-corruption accountant who died in Russian custody, that would impose financial sanctions on individuals behind Khashoggi's death.

The initial US action against the Saudis came three weeks after Khashoggi, self-exiled to suburban Washington, vanished in the consulate and following contradictory statements by Trump, who has ruled out major steps such as cutting arms sales to the major defense partner.

'Brutal Murder'

Vice President Mike Pence, in an appearance at The Washington Post, where Khashoggi was a contributing opinion writer, denounced the "brutal murder."

He added Erdogan's account -- the most substantive remarks on the case by the Turkish leader -- "flies in the face" of the Saudis' earlier assertions.

Saudi Arabia -- whose ambitious crown prince has been amassing power -- initially claimed Khashoggi left freely after visiting the consulate, where he was completing paperwork for his upcoming marriage.

But as pressure grew, Saudi state media changed the story and said Khashoggi died when an argument descended into a fistfight, an account that was swiftly denounced overseas even if Trump initially said he found it credible.

Erdogan said that a 15-person team came from Riyadh to kill Khashoggi, carrying out reconnaissance outside Istanbul and deactivating security cameras at the consulate.

He said 18 suspects detained by Saudi Arabia should be extradited to Istanbul to face trial and called for an investigation into those with "even the slightest link" to the case.

The Turkish leader did not mention some of the most striking claims that appeared in the Turkish press in recent days, notably that Khashoggi's body was cut up into multiple pieces, and that there is an audio recording of the murder.

However, he did confirm a Saudi official played the role of body double for Khashoggi, wearing the journalist's clothes upon leaving the consulate to pretend to be the dead man.

The whereabouts of Khashoggi's corpse remain unknown. Turkish police were searching an abandoned car belonging to the Saudi consulate in an underground car park in the Sultangazi district of Istanbul.

'Many Questions Unanswered'

Jana Jabbour, a professor at Sciences Po university in Paris, said the fact Erdogan did not opt for sharper rhetoric against Riyadh suggested the two nations were talking behind the scenes.

"Erdogan's very moderate speech shows that a deal has been reached," she told AFP.

But allies remained alarmed.

The Group of Seven industrial nations said in a joint statement that the killing left "many questions unanswered." Denmark also summoned the Saudi ambassador over the case.

The murder has shone the spotlight on the Mohammed bin Salman, who was credited with a reform drive in the kingdom, but is now accused of ordering Khashoggi's killing.

A key investment summit, dubbed "Davos in the desert," was overshadowed by big-name cancellations as it kicked off in Riyadh.

Dozens of executives, including from banks Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan and ride-hailing app Uber pulled out of the three-day Future Investment Initiative.

Saudi organizers sought to portray it was business as usual, announcing 12 "mega deals" worth more than USD 50 billion in oil, gas, infrastructure and other sectors.

But Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih acknowledged "we are going through a crisis."

...
Tags: saudi visas revoked, saudi journalist killed, jamal khashoggi, donald trump, recep tayyip erdogan
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prince Harry and pregnant wife Meghan attend black tie state dinner in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

iPhone XR makes the right trade-offs for a cheaper price

This Monday, October 22, 2018, photo shows from left, the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and the iPhone XS Max in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
 

Virat Kohli set to break Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record; find out more

The Delhi cricketer has so far aggregated 889 ODI runs this year, and is fourth in terms of the leading 50-over run-getters in 2018, which is led by Jonny Bairstow (1025 runs). (Photo: AFP)
 

Mars likely to have enough oxygen for life support

The new research was made possible by the discovery by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover of manganese oxides. (Photo: AFP)
 

World's oldest shipwreck discovered in Black Sea

World's oldest shipwreck discovered in Black Sea. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

After killing, Saudi Arabia's formidable PR machine shows cracks

The killing of exiled Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi -- a regular presence on the Washington think tank circuit who died after entering the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul -- has led to outrage at a level unseen in years against the kingdom. (Photo: File)

Think thrice before acting: China on Trump's missile treaty pullout

President Donald Trump has signalled he may soon give the Pentagon a freer hand to confront those advances, if he makes good on threats to pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which required elimination of short- and intermediate-range nuclear and conventional missiles. (Photo: AFP | File)

Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexico coast

This GOES East satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Willa in the eastern Pacific, on a path toward Mexico's Pacific coast. (Photo: AP)

Khashoggi's death was 'a plot gone awry': Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he was 'not satisfied' with the response of Riyadh over Khashoggi's death. (Photo: File)

Not satisfied with Saudis on Khashoggi murder investigation: Trump

'I am not satisfied with what I've heard,' Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for an election rally in Texas Monday. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham