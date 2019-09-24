World America 24 Sep 2019 India-US share ' ...
World, America

India-US share 'most important relationship in world': Consul General of India

ANI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 10:20 am IST
The two leaders are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday afternoon in New York.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump share a great synergy and their second meeting within a span of two days will take the India-US relations to greater heights, said Consul General of India in New York, Sandeep Chakravarty, on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump share a great synergy and their second meeting within a span of two days will take the India-US relations to greater heights, said Consul General of India in New York, Sandeep Chakravarty, on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump share a great synergy and their second meeting within a span of two days will take the India-US relations to greater heights, said Consul General of India in New York, Sandeep Chakravarty, on Tuesday.

"There is a great deal of synergy between the two leaders. They talk on the phone, meet on sidelines, they met in Houston the day before. Our relationship is on a continuous climb. They are going to meet again in a span of two days which shows that they value each other's friendship and relationship and they will take the relationship ahead," Chakravarty told ANI here.

 

He also expressed hope that the meeting between Modi and Trump will help in resolving the trade issues between the two countries.

"Trade issue is one of the focal points of the current US administration. They're looking at it with renewed vision. I don't see why the US administration won't look closely at trade with India. The India-US trade relationship is also growing," said Chakravarty.

Calling the US-India relationship most important in the world, he said that the mutual bond has been benefiting both the countries.

"This is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. Several US leaders also accept this and have said publicly. For the US, I believe, this the most transformed relationship. For India, the relations have gone from nothing to where it is today in the last 20 years. The trade between India and the US stood at USD 5 billion in 2000, and today, it stands at almost USD 150 billion," Chakravarty said.

He said that Sunday's "Howdy, Modi" event in Houston has sent an "amazing" message across the world and hoped that it would help take the US-India relationship to new heights.

"The Houston event has taken the India-US relations to a new height. The message which has gone across India and the world is amazing," Chakravarty said, adding that the relationship is growing in every field including people to people contact, trade, science and technology and space.

Modi and Trump jointly addressed the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, Texas on Sunday. The bonhomie between the two leaders was in full display at the event where they echoed similar sentiments on several issues including -- "radical Islamic terrorism", trade and defence.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday afternoon in New York.

...
Tags: narendra modi, donald trump, us, india
Location: United States, New York, New York


Latest From World

PM Modi made the comments while speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo: PTI)

'Terrorists' shouldn’t be given funds, arms: Modi’s dig on China for helping Pak

Mexico is bracing for a

As Thomas Cook collapses, Mexico braces for 'powerful' impact

Donald Trump could negotiate 'better' Iran deal, says UK's Boris Johnson

In comments during a later meeting, Trump said of North Korean diplomacy: “It’s moving along pretty well, actually.” (Photo :AP)

Donald Trump says meeting with Kim Jong Un ‘could happen soon’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 5 car news of the week: S-Presso launch date, Kwid interior, Mahindra XUV500

After launching its latest model, the XL6, Maruti seems to be working on another model to be sold through its Nexa chain of showrooms.
 

Amy Jackson blessed with baby boy, reveals name in post; see

Amy Jackson with her new born son. (Photo: Instagram)
 

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns: Flipkart

The Big Billion Days (TBBD), which will be held from September 29 to October 4, will see the company taking its "expansive selection to about 19,000 pin codes in the country," said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
 

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

As engagements rings are wore almost on a daily basis, for the rest of your life, diamonds are the ideal choice for them. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Who is a better negotiator, me or Donald Trump, Modi reveals the secret

In his first address, PM Modi allocated almost the entire speech to thanking the US President for taking bilateral ties to "new heights". (Photo: AP)
 

11 digit phone numbers are coming sooner than you think

This isn’t the first time India has reviewed its numbering plan. This has actually happened twice before, in 1993 and in 2003. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Terrorists' shouldn’t be given funds, arms: Modi’s dig on China for helping Pak

PM Modi made the comments while speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo: PTI)

As Thomas Cook collapses, Mexico braces for 'powerful' impact

Mexico is bracing for a

Donald Trump could negotiate 'better' Iran deal, says UK's Boris Johnson

Donald Trump says meeting with Kim Jong Un ‘could happen soon’

In comments during a later meeting, Trump said of North Korean diplomacy: “It’s moving along pretty well, actually.” (Photo :AP)

Joining US after 9/11 Pakistan’s one of biggest blunders: Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country committed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham