World America 24 Aug 2019 'What if Barack ...
World, America

'What if Barack Obama had been assassinated': Ex-US vice president at campaign rally

AP
Published Aug 24, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Biden’s two appearances Friday included several other problematic comments as he riffed to the crowd.
: Joe Biden pondered a most serious, and awkward, question at a campaign stop Friday: What if Barack Obama had been assassinated during his presidential campaign in 2008? (Photo: AP)
 : Joe Biden pondered a most serious, and awkward, question at a campaign stop Friday: What if Barack Obama had been assassinated during his presidential campaign in 2008? (Photo: AP)

Croydon: Joe Biden pondered a most serious, and awkward, question at a campaign stop Friday: What if Barack Obama had been assassinated during his presidential campaign in 2008?

Toward the end of an event in Hanover, Biden evoked two of his political heroes, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. Both were assassinated in 1968, Kennedy while running for president.

 

Biden said: “Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee? What would have happened in America?”

The 76-year-old Biden served as Obama’s vice president for two terms and was a US senator representing Delaware for 36 years. He is seeking the Democratic nomination for president for a third time after two failed runs in 1988 and 2008 cycles.

Biden has long been prone to gaffes and misspeaking, another aspect of his candidacy that has come under scrutiny during his latest presidential run.

Biden’s two appearances Friday included several other problematic comments as he riffed to the crowd. As he talked about teachers, he referenced his wife, Jill Biden, an educator, saying that if he didn’t support teachers, “I would be sleeping alone.”

At his final event of the day as he talked about taking away some tax breaks for richer Americans, Biden said, “I find most rich people are as patriotic as poor people.”

...
Tags: us, barack obama, joe biden, campaign, rally
Location: United Kingdom,


Latest From World

'Hong Kong's pro-democracy demonstrators on Friday night (local time) formed human chains across large parts of the city in a call for direct elections in a display that recalled a major anti-Soviet demonstration from 30 years ago. (Photo: ANI)

30 years after ‘Baltic Way’, Hong Kong protesters form human chain across city

The US is working on a two-pronged strategy to defuse fresh tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, senior officials from the Trump administration here said. (Photo: File)

US working on strategy to ease Indo-Pak tensions over Kashmir issue

North Korea Saturday fired two 'unidentified projectiles' into the sea off its eastern coast, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of launches by Pyongyang. (Representational Image)

North Korea fires 2 ‘unidentified projectiles’ into sea of Japan: Seoul

The activist added that Pakistan has been using PoK's territory as a launchpad for terrorists to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan's support to terrorism behind Kashmir turmoil; claims PoK activist



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 leaks

Apple will be making a few surprise upgrades to the iPhone 11’s design, camera, Face ID and storage.
 

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

A video soon went viral on social media where it can be seen that the man calmly walked over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. (Photo: Gul Panag/ video screengrab)
 

UAE woman feels choked with husband's love and affection, seeks divorce

In a rare case of petition for divorce that has been filed in the Shariah court in the United Arab Emirates, a wife felt suffocated with husband’s love towards her. (Representational Image)
 

Malaysian authorities recover drugs worth USD 161 million in biggest bust till date

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about 676 million ringgit (USD 161.41 million), police said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US working on strategy to ease Indo-Pak tensions over Kashmir issue

The US is working on a two-pronged strategy to defuse fresh tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, senior officials from the Trump administration here said. (Photo: File)

Trump increases 5 pc tariff on Chinese goods amid escalating trade war

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced to raise existing and planned tariffs on Chinese products in retaliation for Beijing's announcement earlier in the day of new duties on American goods. (Photo: File)

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait amid trade tension with China

Earlier this month, Beijing had denied requests for port visits to Hong Kong by the USS Green Bay and USS Lake Erie. (Photo: PTI)

Canadian PIOs held for bitcoin fraud

Bitcoin is a digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without the need for intermediaries.

Amazon wildfires worry United Nations

Satellite image obtained courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows the smoke of several fires in the Brazilian states of Amazonas (top C-L), Para (top R), Mato Grosso (bottom R) and Rondonia (bottom C). (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham