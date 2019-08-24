World America 24 Aug 2019 Amazon wildfires wor ...
World, America

Amazon wildfires worry United Nations

AFP
Published Aug 24, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 3:01 am IST
Nearly 73,000 forest fires recorded in Brazil in first eight months of 2019.
 Satellite image obtained courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows the smoke of several fires in the Brazilian states of Amazonas (top C-L), Para (top R), Mato Grosso (bottom R) and Rondonia (bottom C). (Photo: AFP)

Salvador, Brazil: Paris and the United Nations called on Friday for the protection of the fire-plagued Amazon rainforest as Brazil's right-wing president accused his French counterpart of having a “colonialist mentality” over the issue.

Official figures show nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in the first eight months of the year -- the highest number for any year since 2013. Most were in the Amazon. The extent of the area damaged by fires has yet to be determined, but smoke has choked Sao Paulo and several other Brazilian cities in the past week. UN chief Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply concerned” by the fires.

 

“In the midst of the global climate crisis, we cannot afford more damage to a major source of oxygen and biodiversity,” he said on Twitter. “The Amazon must be protected.” Franc-e's President Emmanuel Macron said the wildfires were “an international crisis” and called on the globe's most industrialized nations to address it at their summit this weekend. “Our house is on fire. Literally. The Amazon, the lung of our planet which produces 20 percent of our oxygen is burning,” Macron said on Twitter.

“It is an international crisis. Members of the G7, let's talk in two days about this emergency.”That did not sit well with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. “The Fren-ch president's suggestion that Amazon issues be discussed at the G-7 without participation by the countries in the region evokes a colonialist mentality that is out of place in the 21st century,” Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.

Neighboring Peru, which contains much of the Amazon basin, announced it was “on alert” for wildfires spreading from the rainforest in Brazil and Bolivia. Paraguay and Bolivia are battling separate wildfires that have devastated large areas of their rainforests.

Environmentalists say the fires have accompanied a rapid rate of deforestation in the Amazon region, which in July quadrupled compared to in 2018.   

