122nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,288,130

48,446

Recovered

816,205

31,938

Deaths

30,645

755

Maharashtra34750219425312854 Tamil Nadu1929641367933232 Delhi1273641090653745 Karnataka80863293101616 Andhra Pradesh7271137555884 Uttar Pradesh58104358031298 Gujarat52563380592256 West Bengal51757316561255 Telangana5082639327447 Rajasthan3322023815594 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
World America 24 Jul 2020 Donald Trump has jus ...
World, America

Donald Trump has just 100 days left to save his presidency

AFP
Published Jul 24, 2020, 9:52 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2020, 10:59 am IST
His Democratic challenger Joe Biden, whom Trump derides as 'weak,' 'sleepy' and mentally incompetent, leads by double digits in some polls
Donald Trump cancelled the traditional, big Republican convention planned in Florida next month due to coronavirus concerns. (AFP)
 Donald Trump cancelled the traditional, big Republican convention planned in Florida next month due to coronavirus concerns. (AFP)

Washington: Donald Trump has 100 days from Sunday to save his presidency, while America tries to avoid a collective nervous breakdown ahead of one of the most divisive, tension-filled elections in US history.

Coronavirus is ravaging the economy, adding steadily to a death toll already over 140,000, while undermining national trust in government institutions at every level.

 

Add explosive protests against racism and police brutality, leftist-led riots, flourishing right-wing conspiracy theories, and the specter of Russian meddling -- and you have a country more on edge than at any time since the cataclysmic 1960s.

At the center is real estate magnate and surprise 2016 presidential victor Trump, a man who boasts he never tires of "winning" yet faces possibile humiliation on November 3.

His Democratic challenger Joe Biden, whom Trump derides as "weak," "sleepy" and mentally incompetent, leads by double digits in some polls.

 

Trump is 74, Biden 77 -- a match-up of two elderly white men seemingly out of step with 2020's uprisings against racism and sexism.

One is a billionaire born into extreme privilege, while the other, with three decades in the Senate and two terms as vice president under Barack Obama, is the epitome of the professional politician.

Yet Trump vs Biden will deliver all the upheaval a confused and bitter US electorate can stomach.

Trump's pitch boils down to claiming Biden will have Americans "cowering to radical left-wing mobs."

 

And Biden, no less apocalyptic, says he's fighting for "the soul of America."

Down but not out

On Thursday, Trump cancelled the traditional, big Republican convention planned in Florida next month due to coronavirus concerns. The Democrats scrapped their version weeks ago.

"It's a different world," Trump said.

It is.

Polls give Biden an advantage nationally, strong leads in swing states, and even a shot at Republican strongholds like Texas. Congressional Democrats, who already control the House, are eying recapture of the Senate.

 

Many incumbents in Trump's predicament might at this point start planning their post-presidential libraries.

Trump presides over mass unemployment -- even if this was triggered by the coronavirus shutdown -- racial unrest and a growing crisis of confidence. On coronavirus, the biggest issue of the day, polls show that two-thirds of Americans have no faith in his leadership.

To boot, Trump, with overall approval ratings permanently stuck in the low 40 percent range, is the first president to seek reelection after impeachment.

Yet no one counts him out.

 

Belittled as a clown in 2016, he handily defeated all the top Republican establishment names for the nomination. He then came from behind to defeat the Democrats' polished candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump believes he still has the secret sauce.

"I'm not losing, because those are fake polls," he insisted on Fox News last weekend. "They were fake in 2016 and now they're even more fake."

Two 'invisible' enemies

COVID-19, which Trump calls "the invisible enemy," makes a frustrating target for a man used to dealing in large, tangible objects, like skyscrapers.

 

But he's having an equally hard a time getting to grips with Biden.

The Democrat is running a unique campaign from his Delaware home, with no rallies, few media interviews and even rarer press conferences.

This began with social distancing but has grown into what critics mock as the "bunker strategy" -- and an extraordinarily lucky boost for a candidate widely seen as a gaffe machine.

Rather than take risks, Biden is able to sit back, ignore the #HidenBiden hashtag jibes, and watch Trump lurch ever deeper into his own self-inflicted troubles.

 

'Death star'

Until the onset of COVID-19 and the economic downturn, Trump was on a roll.

His then uber-confident campaign manager Brad Parscale described the Republican reelection team in May as the "Death Star" in the "Star Wars" movies and tweeted they were about to press the "FIRE" button.

Today, Parscale has been demoted and that vaunted machine more resembles a misfiring rocket.

Trump's mass rallies, vital to his political identity, have fizzled due to health risks, while his trademark bravado and name-calling sits less easily in a country shaken by death and economic misery.

 

Cornered, Trump is doubling down with fearmongering and ever darker warnings about his opponent. It's a vision of chaos, violent crime and what Trump tweeted is Biden's desire to "abolish the American Way of Life."

Come November 3, coronavirus precautions and mail-in ballot use will complicate voting, meaning late tallies. Last week, Trump repeated his claim that efforts are underway to "rig the election."

Then he went further.

Asked on Fox News if he would accept the results, as every president before him has, Trump said this:

 

"I have to see."

...
Tags: us presidential election, donald trump, joe biden, winning chances, white house elections 2020, anti-racism protests, coronavirus crisis
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Latest From World

An employee demonstrates a coronavirus breathalyser test by exhaling into a small bag called the

Israeli firm developing coronavirus breathalyser test, gives results in 30 seconds

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to join hundreds of worshipers Friday, July 24, 2020, for the first Muslim prayers at the Hagia Sophia in 86 years, weeks after a controversial high court ruling paved the way for the landmark monument to be turned back into a mosque. The conversion of the edifice, once the most important church of Christendom and the

Five things to know about the Hagia Sophia

A video accusing Bill Gates of wanting

Bill Gates denies coronavirus conspiracy theories against him

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gestures for questions during the daily briefing in Beijing on Thursday, July 23, 2020. China said

Houston consulate will remain another sore point in US-China relations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Houston consulate will remain another sore point in US-China relations

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gestures for questions during the daily briefing in Beijing on Thursday, July 23, 2020. China said

China threatens to retaliate as US gives 72 hours to shut Houston consulate

People look on as the Houston Fire Department responds to reports of a fire inside the Chinese Consulate in Houston. Houston police and fire officials responded to reports that documents were being burned in the courtyard of the consulate Tuesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. China says the U.S. has ordered it to close its consulate in Houston in what it called a provocation that violates international law. (AP)

UN General Assembly to go virtual for the first time in 75 years

The landmark 75th session of the UN General Assembly will begin on September 15. (Image by Groov3/Wikimedia)

US labs buckle under pressure as testing surge

People line up behind a health care worker at a mobile Coronavirus testing site at the Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles. (AP)

Pompeo urges India to reduce dependence on China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham