World America 24 Jul 2019 Prez doesn't ma ...
World, America

Prez doesn't make things up: Trump’s Economic Advisor on Kashmir issue

PTI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 8:36 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 8:50 am IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refuted that Prime Minister Modi ever made that request.
Trump, who is known to make inaccurate statements, claimed that Prime Minister Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir when they met in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last month. (Photo: AP)
 Trump, who is known to make inaccurate statements, claimed that Prime Minister Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir when they met in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last month. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump “does not make up things”, a top presidential advisor said on Tuesday when asked about a question on his stunning claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue, remarks which have been strongly refuted by India.

It is “a very rude question,” Trump’s Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House when a journalist following up on the president’s remarks asked if it was made up.

 

 “The President does not make anything up. That’s a very rude question in my opinion. I am going to stay out of that. It’s outside of my lane. It’s for Mr (National Security Advisor John) Bolton, (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo and President, so I am not going to comment on that. President does not make things up,” Kudlow said.

However, former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nicholas Burns, who played a key role in India-US civil nuclear deal during the Bush Administration, said, “This is embarrassing, to say the least, for President Trump. His claim that PM Modi asked him to mediate the Kashmir conflict denied categorically by Delhi. This is what happens in diplomacy when you make things up.” A day earlier, Trump offered to be the “mediator” between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

Trump, who is known to make inaccurate statements, claimed that Prime Minister Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir when they met in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last month.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by Pakistan-based terrorists, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refuted that Prime Minister Modi ever made that request.

 “I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by the Prime Minister to the US President. I repeat, no such request was made by the Prime Minister to the US President,” he said in a statement to the Parliament.

...
Tags: donald trump, imran khan, narendra modi, g-20 summit
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

In fact, until the age of eight, Johnson was severely deaf because of glue ear, a condition where the ear canal fills with fluid that can cause temporary hearing loss. (Photo: File)

5 things you may not know about Boris Johnson, UK’s next PM

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the flat racing 'Moon Shoe' which was made for runners at the 1972 Olympic trials. (Photo: Twitter)

Nike's 'rarest' pair of sneakers 'Moon shoe' sells for record USD 437,500

Khan, who is on a three-day official visit to the US, met President Donald Trump - the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders - on Monday in the White House. (Photo: File)

'Felt humiliated when Osama bin Laden was killed by US,' says Pak PM

Boris Johnson (Photo: AP)

Boris Johnson set to be next UK PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Galaxy Note 10 hands-on shows off Samsung’s greatest from every angle

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will come with more memory than the standard version and an extra camera on the back.
 

Nike's 'rarest' pair of sneakers 'Moon shoe' sells for record USD 437,500

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the flat racing 'Moon Shoe' which was made for runners at the 1972 Olympic trials. (Photo: Twitter)
 

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat

Super 30.
 

Apple to launch three ‘iPhone 11’ models in September with A13 SoC, more

The 2019 ‘iPhone 11’ will also boast a new Taptic Engine that uses the codename leap haptics and as of now, there is little to no information regarding its capabilities. (Photo: 9to5Mac)
 

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple

‘Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life,’ he had said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

After being vaccinated for rabies, getting a microchip installed for identification and extensive examinations from the vet, she was home with the Bradleys in England. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Priest pushed off the stage for fat-shaming: True or False?

A 32-year-old woman pushed a priest in Brazil. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@TheFigen)

Watch: Lioness’ reaction to a grand violin performance

The video shows the lioness attempting several times to attack the violinist but the glass partition saved them. (Photo: video screengrab)

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

The 10,000 mark was crossed on April 26. Since the start of his presidency, trump has made 12 average false claims per day. (Photo: File)

No way you're treated worse than me: At meeting with Imran, Trump slams US media

This was the first time that Trump met Pakistan Prime Minister for the first time in a meeting at the White House where the two leaders discussed issues including the Afghan peace process and the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

US tells Pak to dismantle terror infrastructure for 'meaningful' dialogue with India

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that 'all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally'. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham