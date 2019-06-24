Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 24 Jun 2019 Trump isn't say ...
World, America

Trump isn't saying whether he'll direct FBI to investigate death of Khashoggi

AP
Published Jun 24, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Trump said the subject of Khashoggi 'didn't come up' when he and the Crown Prince spoke last Thursday, largely about Iran.
Khashoggi was killed, and believed to have been dismembered by Saudi agents, inside the consulate on Oct. 2. (Photo: File)
 Khashoggi was killed, and believed to have been dismembered by Saudi agents, inside the consulate on Oct. 2. (Photo: File)

Washington: President Donald Trump isn't saying whether he'll direct the FBI to investigate the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump said the slaying of the Saudi Arabian journalist has "been heavily investigated" and he suggested that pledges by US ally Saudi Arabia to spend billions of dollars buying US military equipment is more important to him because of the economic impact and jobs than finding out what happened to Khashoggi.

 

Last week, an independent UN report on the killing found "credible evidence" to warrant further investigation into the possible role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and called for the FBI to investigate.

US intelligence agencies had also concluded that the crown prince ordered that Khashoggi be killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

"Saudi Arabia is a big buyer of (American) product. That means something to me. It's a big producer of jobs," the President told NBC's "Meet the Press" in a wide-ranging interview that was taped Friday and broadcast Sunday.

Trump said the subject of Khashoggi "didn't come up" when he and the crown prince spoke last Thursday, largely about Iran. Trump said the Middle East is a "vicious, hostile place" and that Iran and other countries in the region are also guilty of the type of behaviour Saudi Arabia has been accused of engaging in.

Khashoggi was killed, and believed to have been dismembered by Saudi agents, inside the consulate on Oct. 2. His remains have never been found.

The President declined last year to penalize Saudi Arabia over the killing. Khashoggi had been living in the US at the time of his death. Trump said he's "not like a fool" that will refuse to do business with Saudi Arabia, arguing that the kingdom will turn to US rivals China and Russia if Washington refuses to sell arms to the Saudis. "Take their money. Take their money," Trump said.

...
Tags: donald trump, saudi crown prince, jamal khashoggi, jamal khashoggi murder
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings. (Representational Image)

7.5-magnitude earthquake hits in remote areas of Indonesia

US President Donald Trump

US to hit Iran with more curbs

The Pakistan Army Chief's comments come a day after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) directed Pakistan to

'Doing best to wipe out terrorism': Pak Army Chief

‘Taliban launched a coordinated attack on a police checkpoint in Guzara district of Herat province Saturday, killing four policemen and injuring another,’ Sulaiman, the Guzara district police chief said. (Photo: AP)

4 policemen killed in Taliban attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

Team India has four more games to play before the semi-finals and insurers are hoping there are no wash-outs because of their liability surfaces when a match is called off or disrupted due to rains. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

The company was forced to cancel 26 train journeys and delay other services, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems. (Photo: Representational)
 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US to hit Iran with more curbs

US President Donald Trump

US launched cyber strikes on Iranian spy group after oil tanker attacks: Officials

The cyber attacks against the Iranian spy agency represented the first offensive show of force since the cyber command was elevated to a full combatant command in May. (Photo: AP)

Trump says planned immigration sweep delayed for two weeks

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was delaying a planned immigration sweep for two weeks to allow time for his Republican Party and opposition Democrats to find a political solution to the hot-button issue. (Photo: File)

All 11 aboard killed as skydiving plane crashes in Hawaii

A skydiving plane crashed and burst into flames just after takeoff from a small seaside airfield on the island of Oahu, killing 11 people, officials said on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Trump to enforce 'major' additional sanctions on Iran from Monday

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that 'major additional sanctions' will be imposed on Iran this Monday to stop the country from owning nuclear weapons. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham