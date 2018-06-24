search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

White House spokeswoman asked to leave restaurant for working for Trump

REUTERS
Published Jun 24, 2018, 9:47 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 9:47 am IST
A number of people criticized the restaurant for the move on it's Yelp page.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said she left the restaurant politely. (Photo: File/AP)
 White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said she left the restaurant politely. (Photo: File/AP)

Washington: White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Saturday that she had been asked to leave a Virginia restaurant the night before because she worked for President Donald Trump.

"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left," Sanders said on the official Press Secretary Twitter account.

 

"Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so," Sanders said.

The Red Hen could not immediately be reached and their website did not appear to be working. A number of people criticized the restaurant for the move on it's Yelp page.

Earlier this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was confronted by protesters at a Mexican restaurant in Washington DC. Protesters yelled "Shame! Shame!" and it came as the Trump administration defended its hardline immigration policy at the US-Mexico border.

Tags: sarah sanders, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple set to launch AirPower wireless charging pad: Report

Apple won’t launch AirPower until sometime in September.
 

'Your Time on Facebook' – a new feature in the works: Report

The ‘Your Time on Facebook’ feature, while displaying the time spent on the Facebook, it categorises to each day and then for the whole week.
 

FIFA investigates Swiss duo Xhaka and Shaqiri's pro-Kosovo World Cup celebrations

Switzerland's scorers on Friday, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, celebrated their goals by making a "double eagle" gesture with their hands to represent the Albanian flag. (Photo: AP)
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden hit out at Germans for 'rubbing it in' with celebrations

“Some of Germany's leaders celebrated by running in our direction and rubbing it into our faces. That got me angry,” said Sweden coach Janne Andersson. (Photo: AP)
 

Now Google Chrome will automatically download articles

Google Chrome on Android will automatically download articles when you're connected to Wi-Fi so that you can read the content offline, Cnet reported.
 

Facebook accidentally leaks analytics reports to app testers

While Facebook confirmed that three per cent of apps' summaries were shared owing to an error in the mail delivery system, no personal information about the users was revealed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US arrests Chinese man for smuggling anti-submarine warfare devices

According to the complaint, Qin, a lawful permanent resident of the United States since 2014, runs several China-based companies that import into China goods from the United States and Europe with applications in underwater or marine technologies. (Representational Image)

She was not separated from mother at US border: Father of girl on Time cover

The powerful original photograph, taken at the scene of a border detention by Getty Images photographer John Moore, became one of the iconic images in the flurry of media coverage about the separation of families by the Trump administration. (Photo: @ANI/Twitter)

Melania's jacket raises eyebrows on border visit, Trump comes to her rescue

The military-style jacket with large white brush-style lettering is apparently sold for USD 39 at Zara. (Photo: AP)

Intel CEO resigns after investigation into relationship with employee

An ongoing investigation by internal and external counsel has confirmed a violation of Intel’s non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers. (Photo: AP)

India, Suriname to cooperate in development of solar energy projects

Furthermore, taking note of the 4th edition of International Yoga Day, President Kovind expressed his happiness over Bouterse joining him in the celebrations, saying,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham