World America 24 Mar 2021 India, US agree to r ...
World, America

India, US agree to re-establish Homeland Security Dialogue

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2021, 11:44 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2021, 11:44 am IST
An initiative of the Obama administration, the first India-US Homeland Security Dialogue was held in May 2011
The second India-US Homeland Security Dialogue was held in Washington DC in 2013, between Napolitano and the then Home Minister Sushil Kumar. (Representational image: AFP file photo)
 The second India-US Homeland Security Dialogue was held in Washington DC in 2013, between Napolitano and the then Home Minister Sushil Kumar. (Representational image: AFP file photo)

Washington: The Biden administration has announced the re-establishment of the Homeland Security Dialogue with India that was discontinued by the previous Trump dispensation.

This comes a day after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke with India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday and expressed his desire to further strengthen the partnership between India and his department.

 

"Mayorkas and Sandhu agreed to re-establish the US-India Homeland Security Dialogue and to discuss important issues such as cybersecurity, emerging technology and addressing violent extremism," according to a readout of the meeting issued on Tuesday.

It is rare for the department to issue a readout of the secretary's meeting with a foreign envoy.

"During their discussion, they highlighted the positive engagement that has already taken place during the Biden Administration, including with the Quad, which addressed concrete commitments to cooperate on COVID-19, climate actions, and cybersecurity," said the readout.

 

Mayorkas and Sandhu also recognised the important contributions of students and entrepreneurs that have made both countries stronger, it said.

An initiative of the Obama administration, the first India-US Homeland Security Dialogue was held in May 2011. The then Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano had travelled to India to take part in the dialogue with her then Indian counterpart Home Minister P Chidambaram.

The second India-US Homeland Security Dialogue was held in Washington DC in 2013, between Napolitano and the then Home Minister Sushil Kumar.

 

...
Tags: indo-us homeland security dialogue, india us relations, biden administration, obama administration
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

Beijing hit back immediately with punitive measures against the EU that appeared broader, including European lawmakers, diplomats, institutes and families, and banning their businesses from trading with China. (Photo: AP/Representational)

West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

Police used armored vehicles to smash windows and walls to gain access as a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people, including a police officer, were killed in the attack. (Chet Strange/Getty Images/AFP)

Colorado supermarket shooter kills 10, including police officer

The Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi (C), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office and Wang Yi (2nd L), China's Foreign Minister, speak with their US counterparts at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, 2021. - China's actions

US, China spar over world order during their first meeting under Biden

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor in Acworth, Georgia. Officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been captured hours after multiple people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. (AP)

Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US Citizenship Bill to help many Indians

The bill, if passed by both the chambers of the Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden would bring citizenship to millions of foreign nationals. (Representational Image/PTI)

US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP)

US, China spar over world order during their first meeting under Biden

The Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi (C), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office and Wang Yi (2nd L), China's Foreign Minister, speak with their US counterparts at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, 2021. - China's actions

Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill reinstated the charge after the former officer, Derek Chauvin, failed to get appellate courts to block it. (Photo: AFP)

US will share COVID-19 vaccine if it has surplus: Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck at the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden announced that the government will purchase 100 million more doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham