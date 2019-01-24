Will give State of the Union address 'when shutdown is over': Trump

'She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over.' Trump said. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday he would give the State of the Union address after the ongoing government shutdown ends, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi effectively blocked him from delivering the annual speech in Congress.

"As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed," the president tweeted.

"She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over."

Trump also said he was not looking for an alternative venue because none "can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber," adding he looked forwarded to giving a "'great'" address "in the near future."