search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris leads in Daily Kos straw poll

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris has emerged at the top of a Daily Kos straw poll released on Wednesday.
Harris, 54, garnered 27 per cent of the 28,000 votes. (File Photo)
 Harris, 54, garnered 27 per cent of the 28,000 votes. (File Photo)

Washington: Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris has emerged at the top of a Daily Kos straw poll released Wednesday, two days after she officially plunge in the 2020 US presidential race. Harris, 54, garnered 27 per cent of the 28,000 votes, followed by Senator Elizabeth Warren with 18 per cent, Daily Kos said Wednesday as it released the results of its second straw poll.

Former US vice president Joe Biden who has not announced his 2020 bid yet was on the third slot with 13 per cent and Senator Bernie Sanders fourth with 12 per cent. Sanders is yet to announce his candidature.

 

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has been at the bottom of the straw poll with just one per cent of the straw poll members voting for the first Hindu presidential candidate. Harris announced her presidential bid on Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr Day.

Within the first 24 hours of her announcement, she raised USD 1.5 million from small donors. She is not accepting donations from political action committees, a strong indication that she will not be influenced by lobbyists and special interest groups.

Fox News on Wednesday said she has hired a number of staff from the 2016 Clinton campaign. Harris has announced to hold her first presidential rally in her hometown of Oakland in California on January 27. On Wednesday, Harris slammed President Donald Trump for the ongoing partial government shutdown.

"It's completely irresponsible that this president has kept the government closed for over a month. That's 33 days of anxiety and hurt for more than 800,000 federal workers who are trying to figure out how they are going to pay their rent or mortgage," Harris said.

...
Tags: kamala harris, joe biden, 2020 us-presidential election
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
 

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

“We’ve confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,” Microsoft said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Will give State of the Union address 'when shutdown is over': Trump

'She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over.' Trump said. (Photo: File)

Trump wants people to come to US on merit, insists on building wall

Trump said that building a wall is the only solution to prevent the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs inside the US. (FIle Photo)

China very much wants to make trade deal with US: Trump

Trump wants to reduce the massive trade deficit with China. (File Photo)

Trump, Pelosi clash over State of the Union Address

The government shutdown now into its 34th day is because of the sharp differences between Trump and the opposition Democrats. (File Photo)

Kamala Harris raises over $1mn for presidential bid

Kamala Harris
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham