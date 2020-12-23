World Africa 23 Dec 2020 Pandemic reaches Ant ...
World, Africa

Pandemic reaches Antarctica, last untouched continent

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2020, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2020, 1:09 pm IST
Chile’s army announced Monday that 36 people at the Gen. Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme Antarctic base have tested positive
The first three people on the Sergeant Aldea vessel tested positive last week and all 208 crewmembers are being quarantined aboard that ship. (AP)
 The first three people on the Sergeant Aldea vessel tested positive last week and all 208 crewmembers are being quarantined aboard that ship. (AP)

SANTIAGO, Chile: The pandemic has finally reached every continent on Earth.

Chilean authorities announced that at least 58 people that were at two military bases in Antarctica or on a navy ship that went to the continent tested positive for the new coronavirus.

 

So far no other country with a presence in Antarctica has publicly reported any other cases.

Chile’s army announced Monday that 36 people at the Gen. Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme Antarctic base have tested positive, and on Tuesday the health minister for the Biobio region in Chile said there are 21 infections involving people aboard the Chilean navy’s Sergeant Aldea supply vessel.

One more case was reported in Las Estrellas’ village, where civilian personnel working at the Lieutenant Rodolfo Marsh Martin Air Force Base live, said Eduardo Castillo, regional health secretary for the Magallanes area, which oversee Chilean operations in the Antarctic. The Sargento Aldea ship docked at that village, he added.

 

The army said the first group of 36 people includes 26 members of the military and 10 civilian employees of a maintenance contract company. It said none so far had shown complications.

Michelle Rogan-Finnemore, executive secretary of the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs, said in a statement that the office received a report from the Chilean Antarctic Institute on Friday about positive cases aboard the Sergeant Aldea vessel “who would have disembarked in the ports of Punta Arenas and Talcahuano” on Chilean mainland.

 

“We have yet to receive further formal information,” she added.

The first three people on the Sergeant Aldea vessel tested positive last week and all 208 crewmembers are being quarantined aboard that ship, according to the navy. It said the vessel had serviced the base on the Trinity Peninsula between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10.

The U.S. National Science Foundation, the agency overseeing U.S. programs in Antarctica, said it was aware of the reports of positive cases in passengers aboard the Sergeant Aldea.

“Personnel at U.S. Antarctic Program stations have had no interactions with the Chilean stations in question or the personnel who reside there,” the foundation said. “NSF remains committed to not exchanging personnel or accepting tourists at USAP stations.”

 

...
Tags: covid antarctica, people at military bases test positive for corona, 208 crew members quarantined antarctica


Latest From World

In this file photo taken on December 02, 2020 the Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts where the biotechnology company is mass producing its Covid-19 vaccine. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

Pharma chief urges transparency in virus vaccine rollout

A healthcare worker prepares COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center on December 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP)

China to start opening vaccination programme to general public

A motorcyclist rides on a deserted street in Paris on December 15, 2020, as a new 8:00 pm-6:00am curfew is implemented in France to avoid a third wave of coronavirus infections. The curfew will be waived for Christmas Eve in order to allow families to travel to celebrate together but it will be kept in place for New Year's Eve. (MARTIN BUREAU / AFP)

European nations tighten virus curbs as Christmas surge fears grow

Nurse Frank Baez, right, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Tara Easter, a nurse manager of the hospital's medical intensive care unit, at NYU-Langone Hospital on Monday, December. 14, 2020, in New York. (AP/Kevin Hagen)

US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Ousted Mali president Keita leaves country as transition talks begin

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, ousted as president of Mali last month in a military coup, has flown to the United Arab Emirates for medical treatment, the new junta said on September 5, 2020. Family and airport sources confirmed that Keita, who left hospital on September 3, 2020 after treatment for a mini-stroke, had flown out of the country on September 5, 2020. (AFP)

African continent hits 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

Without practicing social distancing, people queue for social grant payments at a post office in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The African continent has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 as health officials warn of infections starting to creep up again into a second surge. (AP)

Somalia names new PM, announces plan for national elections

Mohamed's office announced late Thursday the appointment of Mohamed Hussein Roble, a Swedish-trained civil engineer and political neophyte.Image: Twitter/@AbikarDr)

Egypt to prosecute some 54 million who boycotted elections due to pandemic

The balloting was held amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the commission said it took all necessary measures so voters could cast their ballots. (AFP)

South Africa says 12 million citizens 'probably' had coronavirus

Customers have their nails done near the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation later in the day, as case numbers and death from Covid-19 hit the lowest in months. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham