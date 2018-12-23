search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

'Very possible' US shutdown could extend into New Year: Official

AFP
Published Dec 23, 2018, 9:11 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2018, 9:12 pm IST
WH budget director said partial govt shutdown gridlocking Washington could extend into new year and next Cong.
It is the third partial government shutdown of the year, even though Trump's own Republican Party still controls both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Democrats will take control of the House on January 3. (Photo: File)
 It is the third partial government shutdown of the year, even though Trump's own Republican Party still controls both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Democrats will take control of the House on January 3. (Photo: File)

Washington: White House budget director Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said the partial government shutdown gridlocking Washington could extend into the new year and the next Congress.

"It's very possible that this shutdown will go beyond the 28th and into the new Congress," Mulvaney told "Fox News Sunday" of the impasse over funding for President Donald Trump's wall on the US-Mexico border.

 

It is the third partial government shutdown of the year, even though Trump's own Republican Party still controls both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Democrats will take control of the House on January 3.

A budget deal to end the shutdown -- which forced several key US agencies to cease operations at 12:01 am (0501 GMT) Saturday -- appears a distant prospect as Congress adjourned for the weekend ahead of Christmas.

Trump, who canceled his holiday vacation to Florida due to the budget wrangling, has dug in on his demand for $5 billion to build the border wall, a signature campaign promise and part of his effort to reduce illegal immigration.

Democrats are staunchly opposed, and in the absence of a deal, federal funds for dozens of agencies lapsed.

"This is what Washington looks like when you have a president who refuses to go along to get along," Mulvaney told Fox.

...
Tags: us shutdown, donald trump, mick mulvaney, us-mexico border
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
 

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

Alexa has also chatted with users about sex acts. She gave a discourse on dog defecation. And this summer, a hack Amazon traced back to China may have exposed some customers’ data, according to five people familiar with the events.
 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US govt shuts down, 8 lakh staff forced to work without pay this Christmas

The US government began a Christmas-time shutdown early Saturday. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @USCapitol)

US govt bound for shutdown as Congress, Trump fail to reach deal

The US government will begin a Christmastime shutdown at midnight. (Photo: AP)

US Defence Chief James Mattis resigns after Trump's Syria, Afghanistan move

Jim Mattis did not mention if he was resigning specifically over the troop withdrawal decision, which has surprised US allies and several lawmakers. (Photo: File | AP)

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham