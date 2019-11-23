 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) Maharashtra govt LIVE: Guv has taken call, we will prove our majority, says BJP
 
World, America

US man holds pregnant girlfriend captive, forces her to drink toilet water, bleach

Published Nov 23, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Police said the assault took place Wednesday at the 20-year-old victim’s apartment in St. Peters.
The victim was treated at a hospital. (Representational Image)
Missouri: An eastern Missouri man was accused of holding his pregnant girlfriend captive, punching her and forcing her to drink toilet water and bleach.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 40-year-old Ronnie William Howard of St. Peters is charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He is jailed on USD 300,000 cash-only bail.

 

Police said the assault took place Wednesday at the 20-year-old victim’s apartment in St. Peters. She made a video call to a relative about the crime. The relative called the woman’s mother, who called police.

The victim was treated at a hospital.

A police probable cause statement said Howard has convictions in another state for kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault with a firearm and stealing a motor vehicle. He does not have a listed attorney.

 

