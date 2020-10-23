The Indian Premier League 2020

World, America

Air in India filthy: Donald Trump

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Oct 23, 2020, 4:20 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2020, 4:20 pm IST
US President Donald Trump : “Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it's filthy. The air is filthy.”
United States President Donald Trump described the air in India as “filthy”
New Delhi, October 23 : In another shocker for India, United States President Donald Trump described the air in India as “filthy”, an obvious reference to high air-pollution levels especially in northern India. Clubbing India along with China and Russia during the final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night (Friday morning IST), the US President was quoted by news agency reports from Washington as saying, “Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it's filthy. The air is filthy.” According to reports, the comment was made to justify America's withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. President Trump had made a high-profile visit to New Delhi in February this year and his comment comes just days ahead of the Indo-US 2+2 Dialogue in New Delhi at the foreign and defence ministerial level. 

...
Tags: donald trump, india-america, air pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


