World America 23 Oct 2019 Cyclist who lost her ...
World, America

Cyclist who lost her job for flipping off Trump is now running for office

AFP
Published Oct 23, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
Two years later, Briskman has jumped headfirst into politics and is running for local office.
Aside from a small bicycle-shaped pin worn above her heart, Briskman rarely mentions "the incident," as she delicately calls it. (Photo: AFP)
 Aside from a small bicycle-shaped pin worn above her heart, Briskman rarely mentions "the incident," as she delicately calls it. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: A viral photo taken in the fall of 2017 showed a cyclist flipping off Donald Trump's presidential convoy. The image cost Juli Briskman, the cyclist, her job.

Two years later, Briskman has jumped headfirst into politics and is running for local office.

 

Night has begun to fall in Loudoun County, Virginia, and the growing shadows on Kartar Khalsa's front porch make it difficult for him to recognize the friendly blonde woman going door to door, handing out leaflets ahead of the November 5 local elections.

"Oh, she's the one who flipped the president?" asked the turbaned yoga teacher, once the Democratic candidate had moved on to his neighbor's house. "Yeah, I heard that story," Khalsa said. "I heard that she lost her job, then I heard eventually that she was running for office... That's good. I like that energy."

Trump "deserves it," he added, chuckling.

Aside from a small bicycle-shaped pin worn above her heart, Briskman rarely mentions "the incident," as she delicately calls it. On that Saturday in October 2017, the 52-year-old athlete showed Donald Trump exactly what she thought of him, as his imposing convoy of black SUVs passed her on the road outside the Trump National Golf Club.

Immortalized in an AFP photograph, the snapshot quickly went viral. But the image also cost Briskman her job as a marketing analyst for a United States government and military subcontractor.

A 'megaphone'

Briskman's gesture got a widely varied reception in a politically divided US. While some viewed her defiant finger as a sign of resistance, the photo also brought her insults and threats.

She also sued her former employer for unfair dismissal, accusing it of violating her freedom of speech.

But getting fired "did open a lot of doors in other ways," Briskman admitted, in her home in Sterling, where she keeps a binder full of press clippings, cartoons and traces of televised appearances related to the incident.

A single mother of two teens, Briskman quickly found a new job. Soon after, she was asked to run for county supervisor, a local office, on the Democratic ticket.

It didn't take long for her to decide. Political engagement felt obvious to her, since she has been involved in her community for a long time. "I did feel a little bit of responsibility, (because) I was handed a megaphone," she explained. "I can't run against Trump, but I can run for this seat and make a difference right here."

The marathon runner wanted to show that there was "substance" behind her candidacy -- education, women's rights, transportation and environmental issues -- and that she wasn't "just the person that rode my bike one day and flipped off the president."

While campaigning, she stuck to a tried-and-true strategy: when going door to door in Loudoun County, the wealthiest in the US, Briskman doesn't bring up the image that sparked her 15 minutes of fame.

She only mentions it when the homeowners "start talking about the administration" or comment on her bicycle pin.

- Still getting threats -

On a windy autumn evening, amid Halloween decorations, no one seems to remember the buzz from two years ago. But for Mike Mullins, Briskman's campaign manager, her candidacy is very different from others he's seen.

"I've never worked on a local campaign like this where it is that easy to get media attention," he said.

"We have donations from Texas or Tennessee, a lot of support from people with sympathy for her story."

Briskman said she still receives threatening messages from anonymous "cowards," even two years after the incident. But when she goes door to door, she uses an app to help her target households more likely to vote Democratic and avoid unpleasant encounters.

It doesn't always work: one woman once told Briskman she would only vote for a candidate who openly supported Trump, and then asked if Briskman did.

"Not really," Briskman replied vaguely before politely excusing herself -- all while taking care not to show her famous pin.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, viral photo, juli briskman
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

The briefing slides said a lack of documentation about how systems would behave in the crash scenario, including the activation of a 'stick shaker' that warned pilots of a dangerous loss of lift, also contributed. (Representational)

Lion Air families told 737 MAX design flaws linked to deadly crash

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

Police said the truck was believed to have come from Bulgaria and to have entered Britain at Holyhead in Wales on Saturday. (Photo: Representational)

39 dead bodies found in truck container: UK police

Beset by tensions at home and abroad, Trump sparked yet more controversy with his use of the racially charged word 'lynching' to describe his predicament. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump impeachment: Top US diplomat in Ukraine gives 'explosive' testimony



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys; Mayawati blames Cong

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video: Sanya Malhotra aces Hrithik Roshan-starrer raging song 'Ghungroo'; watch

Sanya Malhotra dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump impeachment: Top US diplomat in Ukraine gives 'explosive' testimony

Beset by tensions at home and abroad, Trump sparked yet more controversy with his use of the racially charged word 'lynching' to describe his predicament. (Photo: File)

Indian-American attorney speaks on J&K, compares Modi to Lincoln

Batra said like former US President Abraham Lincoln, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took extraordinary stepso prevent fatalities in Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter | @iatoday)

In Canada election, Indian-origin leader may play kingmaker to Justin Trudeau

Despite the drop in seats, Jagmeet Singh in a celebratory speech on Tuesday said his party will now be

'Hijacked' Mexican plane turns out to be drill; Twitter angry

In the clip, one of the kidnappers can be seen yelling, 'There is no time, we will start killing passengers.' (Photo: Screengrab)

‘Lots of room on moon’: NASA welcomes international partners to mission

As it looks to return to the Moon, NASA is open to the idea of international participation, which could mean a non-American setting foot on Earth's natural satellite for the first time in history, global space chiefs said Monday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham