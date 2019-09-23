World America 23 Sep 2019 Trump makes special ...
World, America

Trump makes special appearance at UN climate summit; listens to PM Modi and leaves

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2019, 9:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 9:30 pm IST
The president listened intently for about 10 minutes before departing for his religious freedom event.
 US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Representational image)

New York: US President Donald Trump, on Monday, made a brief unscheduled appearance at the UN Climate Action Summit here and heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on climate change. Trump was not scheduled to attend the summit.

He also attended German Chancellor Angela Merkel's speech and left without saying anything.

The climate summit is part of the United Nations General Assembly and was planned to "discuss a leap in collective national ambition." Trump has repeatedly expressed doubt about the overwhelming scientific consensus on manmade causes of global warming.

In 2017, Trump withdrew the US from the 2016 the Paris Climate Agreement.

Tags: trump, modi, climate change
Location: United States, New York


