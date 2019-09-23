PM gets oversized keys to Houston city as Mayor says 'Howdy, Modi' in 140 languages

About two dozen governors and members of the US Congress also attended the event. (Photo: AP)

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday presented with the keys to the Houston City by its Mayor Sylvester Turner on his arrival at the 'Howdy Modi' mega event here.

After welcoming Modi at the event, Turner handed over the oversized keys to the city of Houston to him. At the start of the event, Turner told the crowd that Houston is the most diverse city in the county. "In Houston, we say howdy in more than 140 languages," Turner said, "and this morning we are saying howdy to Modi!"

About two dozen governors and members of the US Congress also attended the event. Houston has one of the largest concentration of the Indian-American community in the US.

