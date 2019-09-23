World America 23 Sep 2019 PM gets oversized ke ...
World, America

PM gets oversized keys to Houston city as Mayor says 'Howdy, Modi' in 140 languages

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 10:08 am IST
After welcoming Modi at the event, Turner handed over the oversized keys to the city of Houston to him.
About two dozen governors and members of the US Congress also attended the event. (Photo: AP)
 About two dozen governors and members of the US Congress also attended the event. (Photo: AP)

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday presented with the keys to the Houston City by its Mayor Sylvester Turner on his arrival at the 'Howdy Modi' mega event here.

After welcoming Modi at the event, Turner handed over the oversized keys to the city of Houston to him. At the start of the event, Turner told the crowd that Houston is the most diverse city in the county. "In Houston, we say howdy in more than 140 languages," Turner said, "and this morning we are saying howdy to Modi!"

 

About two dozen governors and members of the US Congress also attended the event. Houston has one of the largest concentration of the Indian-American community in the US.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: narendra modi, donald trump, sylvester turner
Location: United States, Texas


Latest From World

Addressing the annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America in Houston on Saturday, Sanders said that he was 'deeply concerned' about the situation in Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Howdy Modi! happening at a time when Kashmir remains under lockdown: Bernie Sanders

Trump has so far ordered stepped up sanctions against Iran and a relatively modest deployment of US troops to the Gulf, primarily focused on defensive missions like air and missile defense. (Photo: File)

US says it will make its case against Iran at UN General Assembly

Modi will have several bilateral meetings during his visit and will address the General Debate on September 27. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi arrives in New York for 74th UN General Assembly session

Trump, who was speaking at the NRG stadium to over 50,000 Indian-Americans, said that America is committed to ensure Indians have access to the finest goods in the world, products stamped with the beautiful phrase 'Make in USA'. (Photo: PTI)

‘Am I invited, Mr Prime Minister?’ Trump on India’s first NBA game



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Get iPhone 11 at Rs 39,000 with insane offer; Here's how

The offers can also be used on the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. (Photo: 9to5Mac)
 

Maruti S-Presso official sketch revealed; launch on September 30

The S-Presso will use Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.
 

Akshay Kumar shoots for his first music video 'Filhaal', check out photos

Akshay Kumar.
 

'Direct endorsement of India's J&K policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

Observing that "Howdy Modi" is one of the largest events of Indian Americans that he has seen in his lifetime, Krishna Bansal from Chicago said this is not only "going to be a game-changer" for the community and Indo-US ties, but also for the entire world. (Photo: Twitter | PMOIndia)
 

Google celebrates Junko Tabei's 80th birth anniversary, 1st woman to reach Mt Everest

Google is celebrating the 80th birth anniversary of Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei, the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest with an adorable doodle. (Photo: screenshot)
 

WWE superstar Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch to star in animated film ‘Rumble’

Roman Reigns has starred in the recently released 'Fast and Furious’ Hobbs and Shaw', while Becky Lynch starred in 'Marine 6 close quarters' along with former WWE superstar 'Shawn Michaels', and 'The Miz'. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US says it will make its case against Iran at UN General Assembly

Trump has so far ordered stepped up sanctions against Iran and a relatively modest deployment of US troops to the Gulf, primarily focused on defensive missions like air and missile defense. (Photo: File)

PM Modi arrives in New York for 74th UN General Assembly session

Modi will have several bilateral meetings during his visit and will address the General Debate on September 27. (Photo: Twitter)

‘Am I invited, Mr Prime Minister?’ Trump on India’s first NBA game

Trump, who was speaking at the NRG stadium to over 50,000 Indian-Americans, said that America is committed to ensure Indians have access to the finest goods in the world, products stamped with the beautiful phrase 'Make in USA'. (Photo: PTI)

USA loves India, says Donald Trump after historic 'Howdy, Modi' event

Earlier in his speech, Trump described Modi as America's

'Where were 9/11, 26/11 conspirators found?': PM Modi jabs Pak in Houston

Modi’s statement on terror emanating out of Pakistan came after the US President said that he was committed to saving innocent lives from 'radical Islamist terrorism'. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham