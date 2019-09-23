World America 23 Sep 2019 'India never ha ...
World, America

'India never had better friend in a US President than me,' says Trump

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Trump said: 'India has never invested in the US like it is doing today and it is reciprocal, we are doing the same in India.'
'We are committed to ensuring that Indians have access to the world's best products,' Trump said. (Photo: File)
Houston/New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, who shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a mega rally in Houston on Sunday said that India has never invested in the US like it is doing today, reported NDTV.

Trump said: “India has never invested in the US like it is doing today and it is reciprocal, we are doing the same in India... We are committed to ensuring that Indians have access to the world's best products. PM Modi, I look forward to working with you to make our nations more prosperous than ever before... You have never had a better friend in the White House than President Donald Trump.”

 

Ahead of the meeting, the White House had described President Trump's gesture of sharing stage with the Prime Minister as "strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship."

Ironing out the differences over tariffs and seeking investment as part of the government's efforts to revive the sluggish economy are two of the key trade goals for the Indian Prime Minister.

PM Modi said, "I hope to have some positive results from my talks with President Trump over the next few days... while he calls me a top negotiator, he is a master of the Art of the Deal".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s week-long visit comes amid trade tension between the two nations over tariffs, which is expected to be discussed over the bilateral meet between the two leaders on Tuesday.

 

...
Tags: narendra modi, donald trump, global trade war
Location: United States, Texas


