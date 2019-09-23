World America 23 Sep 2019 Border security vita ...
World, America

Border security vital to both America and India: Donald Trump

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2019, 12:06 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 12:06 am IST
"We are committed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism," the US president said.
US President Donald Trump: In November the US & India will demonstrate dramatic progress of our defence relationship, holding the first-ever tri-service military exercise between our nations, it is called 'Tiger Triumph', good name. (Photo: ANI)
 US President Donald Trump: In November the US & India will demonstrate dramatic progress of our defence relationship, holding the first-ever tri-service military exercise between our nations, it is called 'Tiger Triumph', good name. (Photo: ANI)

Houston: US President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism and said border security is vital to both America and India as he emphasised on bolstering further the Indo-US security relationship.

Addressing a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in the packed NRG stadium in Houston in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said the countries will soon sign several defence deals to bolster their relationship. "We are committed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism," the US president said. "India and US also understand that to keep our community safe, we must protect our borders. Border security is vital to the United States. Border Security is vital to India. And we understand that," Trump said as Prime Minister Modi was seen clapping.

 

...
Tags: us president donald trump, prime minister narendra modi


