All is well, PM greets NRIs at Howdy, Modi extravaganza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump join hands at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

Houston: Time for a decisive battle against terrorism has come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he defended revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event here, he said India has given farewell to Article 370, which allowed terrorism and separatism to rear its head in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi asked people to give standing ovation to the Indian parliamentarians for Parliament’s nod to repeal Article 370 provisions.

“India’s decision on Article 370 has troubled some people, who can’t handle their country, who support terrorism,” the Prime Minister said. “Where do you find conspirators of 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks,” Mr Modi said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

“Time for decisive battle against terrorism,” he said. Mr Modi also praised India’s democracy and said Indians are working day and night to realise its goal of new India. “India is seeing new history and chemistry being made and witnessing new Indo-US synergy,” he said. “Our many languages are identity of our liberal and democratic society. Diversity is basis of our democracy,” the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced US President Donald Trump to the Indian-Americans as a very “special person” whose presence at the event signals India has a true friend at the White House. Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG stadium, Mr Modi said it was honour and privilege for him to welcome Mr Trump in this magnificent stadium and magnificent gathering.

“Greetings to my fellow Indians in India and around the world. Friends, this morning, we have a very special person with us,” Prime Minister Modi said. “He (Trump) was a household name even before he went to hold the highest seat in he US,” Mr Modi said while greeting the US president.

President Donald Trump said that USA loves India, expressing his gratitude to over 50,000 India-American for giving him and Mr Modi a rousing welcome on their arrival at the packed stadium.

Mr Modi said ,“The people are at the heart of all relationships. From Houston to Hyderabad, from Boston to Bengaluru, from Chicago to Shimla, from Los Angeles to Ludhiana.”

Mr Trump has already made the American economy strong again, Mr Modi said. “He has achieved much for the US and for the world,” he said. “We in India have connected well to him,” he said, adding “Abki baar Trump Sarkar.”