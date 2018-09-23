search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Will testify in Senate: Woman accusing Trump's SC nominee of sex assault

AFP
Published Sep 23, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Ford 'accepts committee's request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh's sexual misconduct next week,' US media reported.
After several days of maintaining a relatively neutral posture, Trump had, on Friday, declared that Ford was lying. (Photo: File | AFP)
 After several days of maintaining a relatively neutral posture, Trump had, on Friday, declared that Ford was lying. (Photo: File | AFP)

Washington: The woman whose sexual assault allegation threatens to bring down President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee has agreed to testify in the Senate, her lawyers said on Saturday, setting up a dramatic showdown next week.

Christine Blasey Ford's decision followed days of negotiations and came after Trump turned against her and said her accusation could not be true.

 

Ford "accepts the committee's request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh's sexual misconduct next week," said a message from her lawyers to the Senate Judiciary Committee, US media reported.

Hours later, multiple outlets including Politico and The Daily Beast reported the hearing would take place on Thursday, citing sources familiar with a phone call between the committee and Ford's lawyers.

The tentative deal capped a day of frenetic developments, with time running out for Trump to get his hand-picked conservative judge confirmed -- thereby tilting the Supreme Court firmly to the right for years to come -- before November elections when Republicans risk losing control of Congress.

Earlier, the panel had given the California professor until 2:30 pm (1830 GMT) to decide whether to appear, after she rejected a Friday evening deadline imposed by the committee's Republican leader, Chuck Grassley.

"Although many aspects of the proposal you provided via email, on (Friday) are fundamentally inconsistent with the committee's promise of a fair, impartial investigation into her allegations, and we are disappointed with the leaks and the bullying that have tainted the process, we are hopeful that we can reach agreement on details," read the lawyers' letter cited by The Washington Post.

The White House criticized Ford for allegedly dithering. "But one thing has remained consistent: Brett Kavanaugh remains ready, willing and eager to testify as soon as possible," it added.

Denial

Ford alleges that Kavanaugh drunkenly assaulted her at a party when he was 17, she was 15 and they were attending private schools outside Washington in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh denies knowledge of any such assault and wants to give his side of the story to the committee.

Grassley had wanted the hearing to take place on Wednesday, but Ford asked that it be held on Thursday at the earliest and to be able to call as a witness a man she says was present during the assault.

The committee's Republican leadership turned down those demands.

After several days of maintaining a relatively neutral posture, Trump on Friday declared that Ford was lying.

"TAKE THE VOTE!" Trump tweeted, blaming "radical left wing politicians" for the controversy.

A Call For Respect

According to Trump, the fact that Ford remained silent until now shows the incident probably never happened -- even if this runs counter to what experts say is the typical reaction of sexual assault victims afraid or too embarrassed to report.

"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr Ford was as bad as she says," Trump tweeted, "charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents."

The senior senator for Trump's Democratic foes, Chuck Schumer, called the president's logic a "highly offensive misunderstanding of surviving trauma," while Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said: "We must treat sexual assault survivors with respect, not bully or try to silence them."

Even one of Trump's own Republican senators, Susan Collins -- who sits on the Judiciary Committee -- said she was "appalled by the president's tweet."

"We know that allegations of sexual assault are some of the most under-reported crimes that exist," Collins said.

Trump's outburst saw a new #MeToo era hashtag storm the internet, with people -- mostly women -- sharing why they did not report being assaulted under the Twitter hashtag #WhyIDidntReport.

Ford told the Post she went public with her claims because she felt her "civic responsibility" was "outweighing my anguish and terror about retaliation" after the basic outlines of the story emerged in the media.

Ford's husband, Russell Ford, was quoted by The Post as saying the thought that Kavanaugh could be considered for the Supreme Court after Trump took office troubled his wife so much that she considered moving as far away as New Zealand.

"She was like, 'I can't deal with this,'" Russell Ford said. "'I cannot live in this country if he's in the Supreme Court.'"

Republicans are frustrated over what they say was the deliberate timing of the last-minute revelation of Ford's allegation, accusing Democrats of seeking to prevent the process from finishing before the midterm elections in a few weeks.

For their part, Democrats say Republicans are mounting an unseemly rush to get Kavanaugh into the nine-member Supreme Court while they still control the legislature.

Tags: brett kavanaugh, donald trump, us senate
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi 6 review: Strictly for the budget conscious

We expected the Redmi 6 to bring in the new notch display, a more powerful chip and a big battery. We expected more from Xiaomi.
 

Cars in demand: Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon top segment sales in August 2018

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is undoubtedly the most popular sub-4m SUV in India as it has consistently been topping the sales chart ever since its launch.
 

PM Modi to inaugurate Sikkim's first airport tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he would inaugurate the first airport in Sikkim at Paykong on Monday and that it will improve connectivity, benefitting the people of the state.
 

WhatsApp to unveil new features for better experience

The new WhatsApp feature will only work on smartphones running on the latest Android 9 Pie. (Representational image/ Photo: WhatsApp mobile app)
 

Watch: Pakistani man sings Indian national anthem at Asia Cup 2018; here’s the story

"The moment Indian national anthem was played, I got a reminder of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stating that If India would move one step ahead then we would move two steps further. It was a small gesture from my side towards peace, towards respect," said Adil Taj. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)
 

Redmi 6 Pro review: Xiaomi's yet another all-rounder

The Redmi 6 Pro offers a 19:9 1080p notched display, powerful enough hardware, decent cameras and relatively massive battery life on a budget price, making it a good all-rounder.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US likely to deny green cards to immigrants who use government benefits

The proposed rule signed by Homeland Security Secretary on September 21 and posted on the website of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was slammed by the Silicon Valley-based tech industry and political leaders. (Representational Image | AFP)

Google ex-boss predicts net split

Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO

UN chief Antonio Guterres to visit India in October

On October 1, Guterres will formally open the new UN House in New Delhi and on October 2, the Secretary-General will participate in the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention. (Photo: File)

NY: Three babies, 2 adults slashed, attacker found with self-inflicted cuts on wrists

The two adults were a co-worker at the facility and the father of one of the infants, the officer said. (Photo: Pixabay)

US official in Russia probe suggested taping Donald Trump: reports

The White House did not immediately react to the reports, and Trump did not respond to shouted questions from reporters about whether he would fire Rosenstein as he arrived in Springfield, Missouri, for a rally. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham