Donald Trump wants US, not USA, in Afghanistan

Washington: Countries like India, Iran, Russia and Turkey would have to fight against terrorists in Afghanistan at some point of time, US President Donald Trump has said, ruing that the job against the extremists is being done only by the US.

“All of these countries are going to have to fight them because do we want to stay there for another 19 years? I don’t think so,” he said.

He said that the US was fighting the terrorists in Afghanistan despite being 7,000 miles away while India and Pakistan were not doing so even after being next door.

“Look, India is right there. They are not fighting it. We are fighting it. Pakistan is right next door. They are fighting it very little. Very, very little. It’s not fair. The United States is 7,000 miles away,” the US President said.

Mr Trump said that the US under him has decimated ISIS.