World America 23 Jul 2019 Imran welcomes Trump ...
World, America

Imran welcomes Trump's offer of mediation, says won't be resolved bilaterally

PTI
Published Jul 23, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Khan, who is on a three-day official visit to the US, welcomed Trump's offer of mediation.
Khan's statement came hours after Trump offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as the two leaders met at the White House where they discussed a host of issues, including the Afghan peace process. (Photo; File)
 Khan's statement came hours after Trump offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as the two leaders met at the White House where they discussed a host of issues, including the Afghan peace process. (Photo; File)

Washington: Buoyed by US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the contentious issue between the two South Asian neighbours can never be resolved bilaterally.

Khan's statement came hours after Trump offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as the two leaders met at the White House where they discussed a host of issues, including the Afghan peace process.

 

Read | Kashmir is India-Pakistan bilateral issue, but 'ready to assist': US

The Indian government has denied Trump's astonishing claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate. Khan, who is on a three-day official visit to the US, welcomed Trump's offer of mediation.

"Bilaterally there will never be (a resolution of the Kashmir dispute)," Khan told Fox News, the favourite channel of president trump. "There was one point when there was General (Pervez) Musharraf and Prime Minister (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee of India when we did get close to the resolution of the Kashmiri issue. But since then we are poles apart and I really feel that India should come on the table; US could play a big part. President Trump certainly can play a big part," Khan said hours after he met Trump at his Oval Office for the first time at the White House.

"We are talking about 1.3 billion people on this earth. Imagine the dividends of peace if somehow that issue could be resolved," Khan said when the Fox news anchor read out the Indian statement that it has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. "Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism.

The Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally," India said on Monday, refuting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever asked for US mediation on Kashmir.

Khan welcomed Trump's remarks, saying "President, I can tell you that, right now, you would have the prayers of over a billion people if you can mediate and resolve this issue". Responding to another question, Khan said Pakistan will give up its nuclear weapons if India did so. "Yes, because nuclear war is not an option. Between Pakistan and India, the idea of nuclear war is actually self-destruction because we have two-and-a-half thousand-mile border. I think there's a realisation in the subcontinent that and (if) there was some incident happened last February and we again had tensions at the border... So, there's a realisation and that's why I asked, president Trump that if he could play his role, the US as the most powerful country in the world, the only country that could mediate between Pakistan and India and resolve the only issue is Kashmir," he said.

"The only reason for 70 years that we have not been able to live like civilised neighbours is because of Kashmir," Khan said.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by Pakistan-based terrorists, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

Early this year, tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district. Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

...
Tags: donald trump, imran khan, kashmir issue, narendra modi
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

India has already rejected Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought his mediation on the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

Kashmir is India-Pakistan bilateral issue, but 'ready to assist': US

The United States is pressing for a political agreement with the Taliban before presidential voting in Afghanistan in late September. (Photo: File)

'Afghanistan would be wiped off from the face of the Earth,' says Trump

Both Haqqani and Verma were responding to questions on President Trump's remarks that he is ready to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

Ex-diplomats feel Trump's Kashmir mediation remarks may hit Indo-US ties

The spike in violence has killed more than 650 civilians and damaged or knocked out of service two dozen health facilities. (Photo: Representational Image)

Russian air strikes kill 23 in Syria



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Most beastly Android is here that’s giving every flagship a run for its money

The ASUS ROG Phone II features 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage; features of which are not that common on smartphones these days.
 

After Akshay Kumar, Mahika Sharma gives financial help to victims of Assam flood

Mahika Sharma helps Assam flood victims.
 

Forget about Mate 30! Check out this Samsung flagship with next-gen tech

Samsung’s latest RAM will not work with the Snapdragon 855 and the recently announced 855+ chipsets. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Maharashtra CMO team donates 1 day salary to CM Relief fund on CM's birthday

CM Devendra Fadnavis with CMO staff. (Photo: ANI)
 

Scientists across country congratulate ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's South Polar Region on September 6 or 7 this year. (Photo: Twitter/ISRO)
 

Inter-ministerial group suggests ban on cryptocurrencies in India

As for private cryptocurrencies, given the risks associated with them and volatility in their prices, the group has recommended banning of the cryptocurrencies, the release said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Kashmir is India-Pakistan bilateral issue, but 'ready to assist': US

India has already rejected Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought his mediation on the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

'Afghanistan would be wiped off from the face of the Earth,' says Trump

The United States is pressing for a political agreement with the Taliban before presidential voting in Afghanistan in late September. (Photo: File)

Ex-diplomats feel Trump's Kashmir mediation remarks may hit Indo-US ties

Both Haqqani and Verma were responding to questions on President Trump's remarks that he is ready to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

Watch: Shark jumps out of water, snatches fish from line

The video was posted on Twitter by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, an organisation that works on great white shark research and conservation. (Photo: Twitter @A_WhiteShark | video screengrab)

Imran Khan, Trump to hold bilateral meeting, working lunch today

The meeting will begin at around 12:05 pm (local time) and would be followed by an expanded bilateral lunch at around 12.50 pm. (Photo: ANI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham