Indefinite suspension of select military exercises with S Korea: Pentagon

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump during their first meeting on June 12 in Singapore. (Photo: AP)

Washington: United States Defence Secretary James Mattis has announced indefinite suspension of select military exercises with South Korea to support the ongoing diplomatic negotiations with North Korea, according to the Pentagon.

The announcement has been made in accordance with the US President Donald Trump's decision to stop its joint military exercises with South Korea. Trump's decision, after a historic summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12, was hailed by North Korea.

On Friday, Mattis met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford, and Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Ambassador John Bolton to discuss efforts to implement the results of the Singapore Summit between Trump and Kim.

"To support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit, and in coordination with our Republic of Korea ally, Secretary Mattis has indefinitely suspended select exercises," Pentagon's chief Spokesperson Dana White said.

This includes suspending 'Freedom Guardian' along with two Korean marine exchange programme training exercises scheduled to take place in the next three months.

In support of upcoming diplomatic negotiations led by Pompeo, additional decisions will depend upon North Korea continuing to have productive negotiations in good faith, White said.