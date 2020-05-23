60th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

125,121

6,570

Recovered

51,836

3,271

Deaths

3,728

142

Maharashtra44582125831517 Tamil Nadu14753712899 Gujarat132735880802 Delhi123195897208 Rajasthan65423692155 Madhya Pradesh61703029271 Uttar Pradesh57353324152 West Bengal33321221265 Andhra Pradesh2667173155 Bihar216662911 Punjab2028181939 Telangana1761104348 Karnataka174359741 Jammu and Kashmir148972020 Odisha11894367 Haryana107670616 Kerala7335125 Jharkhand3231363 Chandigarh2191783 Tripura1751520 Chhatisgarh172620 Himachal Pradesh168554 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Goa5470 Manipur2620 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World America 23 May 2020 Brazilian president ...
World, America

Brazilian president Bolsonaro rocked by release of expletive-laced video

AFP
Published May 23, 2020, 10:00 am IST
Updated May 23, 2020, 10:07 am IST
The country's Supreme Court releases video of cabinet meeting showing Bolsonaro in full flight
In this May 17, 2020 file photo of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus. A profanity-laced video showing Bolsonaro expressing frustration at his inability to get information from police and vowing to change Cabinet ministers if needed to protect his family was released on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the order of a Supreme Court justice in a new blow to a president whose popularity has been sagging. (AP)
 In this May 17, 2020 file photo of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus. A profanity-laced video showing Bolsonaro expressing frustration at his inability to get information from police and vowing to change Cabinet ministers if needed to protect his family was released on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the order of a Supreme Court justice in a new blow to a president whose popularity has been sagging. (AP)

Brasilia: Brazilians got a shocking look Friday at an expletive-laced meeting between president Jair Bolsonaro and his cabinet when a Supreme Court judge released a video at the centre of an investigation targeting the far-right leader.

The April 22 cabinet meeting is under scrutiny by prosecutors probing allegations by former justice minister Sergio Moro that Bolsonaro tried to interfere in federal police investigations.

 

But it could prove just as damaging to Bolsonaro's 18-month-old government for other sordid details it contains.

They include the president using profanity to insult governors, the education minister calling to throw Supreme Court justices in jail and the environment minister urging the government to legalize mining and farming in the Amazon rainforest while the world is distracted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The video came to light when Sergio Moro resigned two days after the meeting.

In a damaging final press conference, the then-justice minister, a popular anti-corruption crusader, accused Bolsonaro of "political interference" in the federal police.

Police are reportedly investigating multiple cases involving Bolsonaro and his inner circle, including allegations that his son Carlos, a Rio de Janeiro city councilor, oversaw a fake-news campaign to benefit his father.

Moro's allegations led a Supreme Court justice to order an investigation into whether Bolsonaro obstructed justice or committed other crimes.

The probe, which could see Bolsonaro tried or even impeached, comes as the president faces growing disapproval ratings and criticism over his downplaying of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 21,000 lives in Brazil.

'Another farce'

In the video, Bolsonaro rails against what he calls a lack of information from the federal police, or PF.

"I can't be getting surprises in the news. Hell, the PF doesn't give me information," he says. "I can't work like that. That's why I'm going to interfere, period. It's not a threat... it's the truth."

At another point, he says: "I've already tried to change our security people in Rio de Janeiro, officially, and I couldn't. That's finished now. I'm not going to wait for them to fuck my whole family, my friends, because I can't change someone in our security apparatus."

Anticipating the release of the video, the president had already sought to do damage control, saying he was talking about ensuring his family's security, not protecting anyone from investigation.

"Another farce just collapsed. There's not a second in the video where someone could suspect I interfered in the federal police," Bolsonaro said after its release.

Profanity and insults

Confined to their homes by the pandemic, Bolsonaro opponents held raucous protests after the video's release, banging pots and pans out their windows.

Excerpts of the video played non-stop on Brazilian TV.

In one, Bolsonaro slings swear words at the governors of two of Brazil's biggest states, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, for defying him by imposing stay-at-home orders to contain the coronavirus.

"That piece of shit of a governor in Sao Paulo, that pile of manure in Rio de Janeiro," he says.

"That's why I want... the population to be armed. That's what guarantees that some son of a bitch can't just show up and install a dictatorship here."

In another, education minister Abraham Weintraub attacks the Supreme Court for giving states the final say in the matter.

"If it were up to me, I'd throw all these criminals in jail, starting with the Supreme Court," he says.

In yet another, environment minister Ricardo Salles says, "Now that the media's only talking about COVID, we need to use this moment of calm to change all the regulations" preventing mining and farming on protected land in the Amazon.

Investigators removed material relating to foreign countries before the video's release. According to Brazilian media reports, that included insulting remarks about China, Brazil's top trading partner.

In another potentially explosive twist to the probe, opposition parties in Congress have asked investigators to seize Bolsonaro's cell phone and that of his son Carlos.

The Supreme Court judge overseeing the probe passed the request Friday to the attorney general, who must now decide on the request.

National Security Minister Augusto Heleno warned such a move would place Brazil's "national stability" at risk.

...
Tags: fuck bolsonaro, piece of shit bolsonaro, pile of manure bolsonaro


Latest From World

Volunteers and soldiers look for survivors of a plane crash in a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020. (AP)

Only two survivors from Pakistan air disaster

Representational Image. (AFP)

Portuguese town resort to test all residents ahead of summer season

A worker sprays disinfectant inside the Banya Bashi Mosque in Sofia. (AFP)

Mosques to stay shut for Eid prayers in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Representational Image. (AFP)

Pakistani aircraft crashes in Karachi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him

US president Donald Trump. (AP)

Brazil suffers record surge in coronavirus deaths

Brazil's Armed Forces soldiers prepare to disinfect the public shelter Stella Maris as a measure to combat the outbreak of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro. (AFP)

Obama was a grossly incompetent president, says Trump

US president Donald Trump. (AP)

Hundreds demand justice for Arbery at Georgia rally

Protesters march after a rally at the Glynn County Courthouse to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. (AP)

First coronavirus case detected in Ecuador's Amazon tribe

Waorani indigenous people. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham