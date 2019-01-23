search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US Senate to vote on ending government shutdown, Trump wall impasse

REUTERS
Published Jan 23, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 1:01 pm IST
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laid the groundwork for a vote on Thursday.
Mr. McConnell had said previously he would not consider a funding bill that Mr. Trump would refuse to sign. (File Photo)
 Mr. McConnell had said previously he would not consider a funding bill that Mr. Trump would refuse to sign. (File Photo)

Washington: The U.S. Senate shifted slightly closer on Tuesday to resolving a month-long partial government shutdown, but there was no sign of relief anytime soon for 800,000 federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laid the groundwork for a vote on Thursday on a Democratic proposal to fund the government for three weeks, without attaching the $5.7 billion in U.S.-Mexico border wall funding demanded by President Donald Trump. The President has opposed similar legislation in the House of Representatives.

 

Mr. McConnell had said previously he would not consider a funding bill that Mr. Trump would refuse to sign.

The Senate leader said he would also bring up for a Thursday vote a proposal by Mr. Trump to end the shutdown that includes border wall funding and relief for “Dreamers,” people brought illegally to the United States as children. The plan was unlikely to pass in the Senate and had even less chance in the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

Democrats have said they would not trade a temporary restoration of the immigrants' protections from deportation in return for a permanent border wall they view as ineffective. In 2017, Mr. Trump moved to end the Dreamers' protections, triggering a court battle.

But the Senate action could set the stage for the type of bipartisan negotiating that will be necessary to end a shutdown that began on Dec. 22. Americans have largely blamed Mr. Trump for the shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history.

Affected federal workers are struggling to make ends meet.

A Trump administration official said on Tuesday the President still intended to deliver his State of the Union speech on Jan. 29, even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top U.S. Democrat, had recommended he delay it because of the shutdown.

The request seemed likely to set up another clash between Trump and Pelosi, days after Trump abruptly refused to let her use a U.S. military plane to go on an overseas trip hours before she was to depart.

Aides to Ms. Pelosi did not respond to requests for comment on whether Mr. Trump's invitation to speak would stand.

Trump may have lost the Dreamer issue as his main negotiating point on Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court was silent, at least for now, on considering an administration appeal of lower-court rulings allowing continued temporary protections for the immigrant youths.

Instead, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program established by then-President Barack Obama in 2012 lives on with or without approval by Congress.

As the Senate debates Trump's proposal, House Democrats this week are pushing legislation that would end the partial shutdown of agencies including the departments of Justice, Homeland Security, Agriculture, Commerce, Labor and Interior.

While their legislation would contain new border security money, there would be nothing for a wall, ensuring Mr. Trump's opposition.

Once the government reopens, Democrats said, they would negotiate with Trump on further border security ideas.

“We were optimistic that he might ... open up government so we could have this discussion, Ms. Pelosi told reporters in comments carried by CNN. “But then we heard what the particulars were in it and it was a non-starter, unfortunately.

Representative Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat, welcomed any effort by the Republican-led Senate to debate and vote on legislation to reopen the government.

“This gets us started,” Clyburn told MSNBC in an interview.

The shutdown's impact was being felt at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the FBI Agents Association saying probes of possible financial crimes, drugs and terrorism were being hindered by a lack of funds.

Many federal employees and contractors were turning to unemployment assistance, food banks and other support as the shutdown entered its second month. Others began seeking new jobs.

...
Tags: us government shutdown, donald trump, democrats, nancy pelosi
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will tomorrow’s Vivo smartphone break the technology design barrier?

The Vivo APEX 2019 aka Waterdrop will be finally unveiled at an event on 24 January. (Concept photo: @Venyageskin1)
 

Scientists warn of climate 'time bomb'

Found underground in cracks in soil, sand and rock, groundwater is the largest useable source of freshwater on the planet and more than two billion people rely on it to drink or irrigate crops.
 

Pune boy, 12, designs ship to remove plastic from ocean, save marine life

Haaziq Kazi, 12, said he got the idea of building the ocean waste-cleaning ship when he was 9. (Photo:ANI)
 

How to get your best shot photos on billboards around the world

A panel of judges will review the submissions from users around the world and select 10 winning photos.
 

Robot era: Keep humans in good jobs — urges ILO commission

Among the commission’s recommendations was the establishment of an international governance system for digital labor platforms to ensure technology supports, rather than supplants, decent work.
 

Robots deliver towels, mix cocktails

In the rooms, Alibaba’s voice command technology is used to change the temperature, close the curtains, adjust the lighting and order room service.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Can't pay informants,' says FBI as US government shutdown continues

FBI agents complained Monday that the month-old US government shutdown is preventing them from paying informants. (File Photo)

After a month of shutdown, US federal workers turn to food banks

Customs, tax and emergency management officials are all among the crowd, having gone unemployed since December 22. (File Photo)

US to seek Huawei exec's extradition from Canada

Once a request has been submitted, the Canadian justice ministry has 30 days to begin official extradition proceedings. (File Photo)

US-China trade talk meeting not cancelled: White House

US and Beijing imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion worth of goods in two-way trade last year. (File Photo)

Trump made over 8,000 false or misleading claims since taking office

US President Donald Trump has made 8,158 false or misleading claims since taking office, a media report said on Monday. (Photo:FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham