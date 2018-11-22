search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US President Donald Trump defends Ivanka Trump in private email row

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2018, 1:00 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 4:13 am IST
Trump said that these emails were not classified like those of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.
Ivanka Trump
 Ivanka Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has defended his daughter Ivanka Trump who is being criticised for using her private email for official purposes in a possible violation of federal record-keeping laws, saying the mails did not contain classified information and have not been deleted.

President Trump, in the run-up to the US Presidential election in 2016, had slammed former secretary of state Hillary Clinton for using a private email server during her term as the top US diplomat.

 

The Washington Post on Tuesday reported that Trump's daughter Ivanka, in her capacity as the presidential advisor, sent hundreds of emails about government business from a personal email account last year to White House aides, Cabinet members and her assistant.

Trump said that these emails were not classified like those of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. “Just so you understand, early on and for a little period of time, Ivanka did some emails,” Trump told reporters when asked about the charges from his political opponents.

“They weren't deleted like Hillary Clinton, who deleted 33(000) she wasn't doing anything to hide her emails,” he said. 

...
Tags: us president donald trump, ivanka trump, hillary clinton




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 winter bag trends that are popping all over Instagram

Let’s take a look at the top 7 bag trends which are popping all over instagram. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are top plant care tips for amateurs

Here are tips on how to encourage winter plant survival and it could be a lifesaver! (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

The Huawei Mate 20 Series is powered by Huawei’s flagship chip Kirin 980, which is manufactured with the advanced 7nm process. It features Cortex-A76-based CPUs and a Mali-G76 GPU.
 

Here are things men can do for good health

Experts from a variety of scientific, medical and public health disciplines have highlighted some of the most important health tips.
 

Top 100 realtors' wealth soars 27 pc in 2018; Mangal Lodha tops rich list

Lodha group founder Mangal Prabhat Lodha. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Stress is number one libido killer, says study

Following it is mental –health issues which affect 26 per cent of people’s libido and having children and work follow closely with 20 per cent and 18 per cent cases. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

In strong signal of US frustration, Trump cancels USD 1.66 billion aid to Pakistan

Over the last few days, Trump has said that people in Pakistan knew about the presence of Laden. (Photo: File | Representational)

Trump submits written answers to questions from special counsel Mueller

Trump signed the submission on Tuesday before he left Washington to spend the Thanksgiving holiday in Florida, a person familiar with the matter said. (Photo: File)

Trump says US stands with Saudi Arabia despite Khashoggi murder

Trump said in the statement, which started with the sentence that 'the world is a very dangerous place'. (Photo: File)

Indian-American student elected president of Harvard student's body

Palaniappan (L) said she and Huesa (R) planned to work on improving the Council's communication with the student body in their initial days in office. (Photo: Facebook | Sruthi Palaniappan)

US judge blocks order by Trump barring asylum to illegal immigrants

Trump had cited an overwhelmed immigration system for his recent proclamation that officials will only process asylum claims for migrants who present themselves at an official entry point. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham