US President Donald Trump defends Ivanka Trump in private email row

Washington: US President Donald Trump has defended his daughter Ivanka Trump who is being criticised for using her private email for official purposes in a possible violation of federal record-keeping laws, saying the mails did not contain classified information and have not been deleted.

President Trump, in the run-up to the US Presidential election in 2016, had slammed former secretary of state Hillary Clinton for using a private email server during her term as the top US diplomat.

The Washington Post on Tuesday reported that Trump's daughter Ivanka, in her capacity as the presidential advisor, sent hundreds of emails about government business from a personal email account last year to White House aides, Cabinet members and her assistant.

Trump said that these emails were not classified like those of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. “Just so you understand, early on and for a little period of time, Ivanka did some emails,” Trump told reporters when asked about the charges from his political opponents.

“They weren't deleted like Hillary Clinton, who deleted 33(000) she wasn't doing anything to hide her emails,” he said.