World America 22 Oct 2019 Trudeau's Liber ...
World, America

Trudeau's Liberals win Canada vote, will form minority govt

AFP
Published Oct 22, 2019, 10:24 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2019, 10:56 am IST
Around 27.4 million people are eligible to vote at one of the approximately 20,000 polling places across the country.
Justin Trudeau is expected to serve another term as Canada's prime minister as Liberals are winning a plurality of seats in Parliament, according to CBC News. (Photo: File)
 Justin Trudeau is expected to serve another term as Canada's prime minister as Liberals are winning a plurality of seats in Parliament, according to CBC News. (Photo: File)

Ottawa: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party held onto power in a nail-biter of a Canadian general election on Monday, but as a weakened minority government.

Television projections declared the Liberals winners or leading in 157 of the nation's 338 electoral districts, versus 121 for his main rival Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives, after polling stations across six time zones closed. As early as Tuesday, Trudeau will have to form an alliance or formal coalition with one or more smaller parties in order to govern.

 

The first test of his future government will follow in the subsequent weeks with a speech to parliament outlining his legislative priorities and a confidence vote. The 47-year-old former school teacher dominated Canadian politics over the four years of his first term, but faced a grilling during the 40-day election campaign, which was described as one of the nastiest in Canadian history. His golden boy image has been damaged by ethics lapses in the handling of the bribery prosecution of engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, while the emergence of old photographs of him in blackface makeup rocked his campaign.

Scheer, meanwhile, only two years after winning the leadership of his party, struggled to win over Canadians with his bland minivan-driving dad persona and a throwback to the thrifty policies of past Tory administrations. His Conservatives had stood alone among all of the parties in pledging austerity measures to return to a balanced budget within five years. Surging social democrats and resuscitated Quebec separatists also appeared to have chipped away at Liberal support.

The Bloc Quebecois came back from a ruinous 2015 election result, tapping into lingering Quebec nationalism to take 32 seats, while the New Democratic Party (NDP) won 25 seats, according to projections.

"Trudeau has really lost his halo. It's pretty tarnished," commented Lois Welsh, 77, in Regina, disappointed over the Liberal win. Michel Mercer in Montreal said he voted for the Liberals, but only to keep the Tories at bay. "I would have voted NDP but I didn't want to see the Conservatives in power," he told AFP.

Some 27.4 million Canadians were eligible to vote in the election, and a large turnout was expected but that won't be confirmed until Tuesday morning. During the campaign, Trudeau evoked the bogeymen of past and current Tory parties fostering "politics of fear and division" while Scheer called the prime minister a "compulsive liar," "a phony and a fraud."

Outside polling stations, Canadians told AFP they had wished for a more positive campaign focused on issues. "I deplored the cheap shots during the campaign. I think we're better than that," said Andree Legault in Montreal.

Trudeau had warned against Scheer's pledged rollback of environmental protections, including a federal carbon tax that discourages the use of large amounts of fossil fuels. The pair exchanged barbs while attack ads and misinformation multiplied.

At one rally, the prime minister wore a bulletproof vest due to security fears. Scheer had lamented that Canadians "cannot afford" a Liberal government propped up by the third-place New Democratic Party (NDP).

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, a leftist former criminal defence lawyer, is the first non-white leader of a federal political party in Canada, and will likely emerge as kingmaker.

Late in the campaign, Scheer was shaken over revelations of his US dual citizenship and allegations that his party hired a communications firm to "destroy" the upstart People's Party, led by former Conservative foreign minister Maxime Bernier.

The Green Party, hopeful for a breakout, managed to add only one seat, bringing its tally to three.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: canada, elections, liberal party, justin trudeau, government
Location: Canada, Ontario, Ottawa


Latest From World

Assange also suggested that someone had tried to steal his children’s DNA before adding: “I can’t think properly”. (Photo: File)

Frail Julian Assange appears in UK court ahead of extradition hearing

Netanyahu has been battling the threat to his political survival on two fronts, also facing the possibility of corruption charges in the weeks ahead. (Photo: File)

Netanyahu fails to form govt before deadline, opportunity for rival

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

India's top vegetable oil trade body on Monday asked its members to stop buying Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir said at the UN General Assembly last month that India had 'invaded and occupied' Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Malaysian PM stands by Kashmir comments despite India palm oil boycott



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Big deal,' high school teen says of Jeff Bezos when told he was a top CEO

The student asked 'Who's Jeff Bezos?' twice, to another student sitting behind him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Almost closes all rings on perfection

The always-on display on the Apple Watch Series 5 looks and feels innovative even though Apple wasn’t the first to launch this feature.
 

Top 6 credit card offers in the UAE that you can't refuse

Customers should identify which type of offers & benefits they exactly want before applying for a plastic card since each credit card comes with its own set of benefits and offers.
 

Skip iPhone 11 for this smartphone that blows away anything we have seen

Apple details that its upcoming Touch ID sensor will be housed under the display.
 

Renor BT PowerCab review: Drops that bass!

No matter how many images you see of the Renor BT PowerCab, nothing will prepare you for the sheer size it has on offer.
 

In a first, EC sets up creches at Maharashtra booths for children of women voters

Since many women voters have no option but to carry their children along with them to the polling booths, the Election Commission came up with this initiative, the EC official said. (Represnetational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Supports India's agenda but concerned over current Kashmir situation: US

The Indian government has argued that its decision on Article 370 was driven by a desire to increase economic development, reduce corruption and uniformly apply all national laws in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Pak harbouring terror groups, creating ‘obstacle’ in dialogue with India: US

The US, Wells said, welcomes Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent unambiguous statement that terrorists from Pakistan who carry out violence in Kashmir are enemies of both Kashmiris and Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Trump may leave 200 soldiers in eastern Syria

'After defeating 100% of the ISIS Caliphate, I largely moved our troops out of Syria. Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land. I said to my Generals, why should we be fighting for Syria and Assad to protect the land of our enemy?' Trump said. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Don't be a dick, ok?': Hillary Clinton on parody of Trump Erdogan letter

Hillary Clinton on Sunday posted a joke letter on Twitter supposedly sent by John F. Kennedy during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, written in the excitable style of US President Donald Trump's recent letter to Turkey. (Photo: File)

Death toll in anti-govt protests rises to 10 in Chile

The death toll in Chile's anti-government protests rose to 10 in the capital Santiago, local authorities said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham