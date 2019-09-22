World America 22 Sep 2019 With PM Modi in US, ...
With PM Modi in US, India's Petronet signs natural gas deal with Tellurian

Published Sep 22, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
The companies said they would try to finalize the deal by March 31, 2020.
Petronet would sign a memorandum of understanding with Tellurian to invest $2.5 billion for rights of up to 5 million tonnes a year of LNG over the lifespan of the Driftwood project. (Photo: Twitter | @TellurianLNG)
Houston: Petronet LNG and US liquefied natural gas developer Tellurian Inc signed an initial agreement under which the Indian company and its affiliates will negotiate to buy up to 5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas, the companies said on Saturday.

Petronet will take an equity investment in Tellurian's Driftwood project in Louisiana, they said, without providing financial details. The companies said they would try to finalize the deal by March 31, 2020.

 

Sources told Reuters on Friday that Petronet would sign a memorandum of understanding with Tellurian to invest $2.5 billion for rights of up to 5 million tonnes a year of LNG over the lifespan of the Driftwood project.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are set to meet in Houston this weekend to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relations.

 

Tags: tellurian, petronet, howdy modi, donald trump, narendra modi
Location: United States, Texas, Houston


