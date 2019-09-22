World America 22 Sep 2019 'Trump sharing ...
World, America

'Trump sharing stage with Modi is a big slap on Pak PM Imran Khan's face'

ANI
Published Sep 22, 2019, 11:44 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
Around 50,000 people from the Indian-American community are expected to attend the event.
Former advisor to the Trump campaign, Shalabh Shalli Kumar on Saturday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Howdy Modi!' event is a "big slap" on the face of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo: ANI)
Houston: Former advisor to the Trump campaign, Shalabh Shalli Kumar on Saturday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Howdy Modi!' event is a "big slap" on the face of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to ANI, Indian-American industrialist, Kumar said, "This is the biggest endorsement of India by US administration...President Trump agreeing to come here and be on the same stage with Modi. It's a big slap on the face of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan."

 

Terming Trump's offer to mediate on Kashmir issue as "off the cuff" remark, he said, "There was some question whether the president has volunteered to negotiate in the Kashmir matter. It was just off the cuff remark."

Asserting that the US administration's position and Trump's position has been very clear, he said, "Actually, the US administration's position and President Trump's position is very clear and his position has been very clear from day 1. On October 15, 2016, when he declared in New Jersey the event well know where he said if elected India will have the best friend in the White House and we love Hindus."

On being asked about the difference in trade issues between India and the US, Kumar said, "There really are not major disputes between the US and India. There are few."

Modi, who landed in Houston on Saturday (local time), will deliver his address at 'Howdy Modi' on September 22 at the NRG stadium, which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump. Around 50,000 people from the Indian-American community are expected to attend the event.

 

...
Tags: howdy modi, us, india, narendra modi, donald trump
Location: United States, Texas, Houston


