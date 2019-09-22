World America 22 Sep 2019 Trump emplanes for H ...
Trump emplanes for Houston to attend 'Howdy, Modi!' mega event

The event is a reflection of the deep and special relationship between India and the US.
Maryland: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) emplaned for Houston, Texas where he will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "Howdy, Modi" gala event.

Trump will address the Indian diaspora at the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event at 9:30 pm (IST), according to the White House.

 

The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

Terming the development "historic" and "unprecedented", Indian Ambassador to US, Harshvardhan Shringla, had said that it represents "personal chemistry and friendship" between the two leaders.

"The two leaders addressing the 'Howdy, Modi!' event is historic and unprecedented. It reflects not only the closeness and comfort levels in the relationship but also the personal chemistry and friendship between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump," Shringla told ANI.

Modi's chemistry with both Trump and former President Barack Obama reflect that the Indian Prime Minister has been able to transcend the political divide in the US.

Moreover, the fact that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the second-highest-ranking Democrat, will also address the gathering, further reflects the strong bipartisan support for the relationship between the two countries.

 

