World America 22 Sep 2019 Thank you PM for Kar ...
World, America

Thank you PM for Kartarpur: Sikh community in Houston meets 'Tiger' Modi

ANI
Published Sep 22, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 10:03 am IST
More than 50,000 members of the Indian-American community are expected to attend the mega event.
The interaction came ahead of the mega Howdy Modi! event, where US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Modi. (Photo: ANI)
 The interaction came ahead of the mega Howdy Modi! event, where US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Houston: Members of the Sikh community in Houston met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday and thanked him for some pathbreaking decisions taken by his government, including on the Kartarpur Corridor.

In addition, they also submitted a memorandum requesting the Prime Minister, who is on a week-long US tour, to address longstanding issues pertaining to the 1984 Sikh Genocide, Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, Anand Marriage Act, Visa and the renewal of the passports of asylees, among others.

 

"We submitted a memorandum and thanked Modi ji for what he has done for Sikh community," said Avinder Chawla, sitting Commissioner, Arvin, California.

"We thanked him for the Kartarpur corridor. President Trump is coming here tomorrow (at Howdy Modi) and the event demonstrates how important a leader PM Modi is."

The Prime Minister also interacted with the Sikh community members.

A member of the community called the Prime Minister a "tiger", whose presence in the United States is a matter of pride for the whole Indian-American community.

The interaction came ahead of the mega Howdy Modi! event, where US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Modi.

More than 50,000 members of the Indian-American community are expected to attend the mega event.

...
Tags: howdy modi, donald trump, narendra modi
Location: United States, Texas, Houston


Latest From World

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the US on Saturday on a

Pak PM reaches US in Saudi Crown Prince's 'special' plane

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated 46 flights from the Islamabad Airport without any passengers in 2016-17, a media report said on Friday. (Photo: Instagram)

Cash-strapped Pak airline operated 46 flights without passengers in 2016-17; report

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had posted on Twitter a couple of photographs of Modi's meeting with the chief executive officers (CEOs) of some of the top oil companies based in the US. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi's meeting with CEOs from energy sector 'fruitful': MEA

A flower fell off the bouquet and to everyone's surprise, Modi bent down and picked it up himself. (Photo: File)

'Swachh Bharat' in US: PM Modi's gesture at Houston airport impresses netizens



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Swachh Bharat' in US: PM Modi's gesture at Houston airport impresses netizens

A flower fell off the bouquet and to everyone's surprise, Modi bent down and picked it up himself. (Photo: File)

PM, Trump may agree to lower tariffs on exports after 'Howdy, Modi!'

The United States and India are racing to negotiate a limited trade deal that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can sign at the United Nations General Assembly in New York at the end of September, people familiar with the talks said. (Photo: File)

'Howdy Houston', says PM Modi as he lands in energy capital

From Houston, Modi will fly to New York, where a packed schedule awaits him. (Photo: File)

4 dead, several stranded as tropical storm Imelda hits Texas

Emergency crews in the Houston area took advantage of receding floodwaters to begin to assess the damage from one of the wettest tropical cyclones in US history, a storm that led to the deaths of four men and displaced hundreds of people from their homes. (Representational Image)

UN praises India for climate action, says Modi govt making fantastic efforts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham