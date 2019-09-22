World America 22 Sep 2019 PM Modi's meeti ...
PM Modi's meeting with CEOs from energy sector 'fruitful': MEA

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2019, 10:21 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 10:21 am IST
The meeting focussed on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment oppoartunities between India and the US.
Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "fruitful" meeting with CEOs from the energy sector on the first day of his week-long US visit here on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It added that the meeting focussed on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and the United States.

 

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had posted on Twitter a couple of photographs of Modi's meeting with the chief executive officers (CEOs) of some of the top oil companies based in the US.

"Further energising India-USA friendship. Among the first engagements of PM @narendramodi in Houston is a meeting with CEOs from the energy sector. India and USA are looking to diversify cooperation in this sector," the PMO tweeted.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the "Howdy, Modi" event on Sunday, in which he will be joined by US President Donald Trump. The event at the sprawling NRG football stadium here will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.

