World America 22 Sep 2019 'Howdy Houston& ...
World, America

'Howdy Houston', says PM Modi as he lands in energy capital

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 9:32 am IST
Soon after his arrival in Houston, #HowdyModi started trending on social media.
From Houston, Modi will fly to New York, where a packed schedule awaits him. (Photo: File)
 From Houston, Modi will fly to New York, where a packed schedule awaits him. (Photo: File)

Houston: Looking forward to a wide range of programmes, including addressing a record 50,000 Indian Americans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the energy capital of the world on Saturday with "Howdy", the traditional Texan way of greetings.

"Howdy Houston", he tweeted soon after landing in Houston in the afternoon. "It's a bright afternoon here in Houston," he added.

 

"Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to meet community leaders and hold a roundtable with the CEOs of top energy companies based in Houston. India's energy independence is one of the major goals that Modi has set for himself.

The Prime Minister was received at the airport by India's Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and his American counterpart Ken Juster.

Both at the airport and at the hotel entrance, Modi was greeted by groups of Indian Americans with flags of India and the United States.

On Sunday, Modi will be addressing the mega "Howdy Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Future" event at the NRG Stadium.

In a special gesture, US President Donald Trump and other officials will also be present during the event.

From Houston, Modi will fly to New York, where a packed schedule awaits him. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to meet President Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Soon after his arrival in Houston, #HowdyModi started trending on social media. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who is also a Democratic presidential aspirant, greeted the prime minister on Twitter. "Indian PM Narendra Modi has just arrived in Houston. And we cannot wait to say hello. Are you ready Houston?" she said on the microblogging website.

"We are already here to welcome our Beloved PM," said Rikin Talati.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: narendra modi, howdy modi, donald trump, un general assembly
Location: United States, Texas, Houston


Latest From World

A flower fell off the bouquet and to everyone's surprise, Modi bent down and picked it up himself. (Photo: File)

'Swachh Bharat' in US: PM Modi's gesture at Houston airport impresses netizens

The United States and India are racing to negotiate a limited trade deal that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can sign at the United Nations General Assembly in New York at the end of September, people familiar with the talks said. (Photo: File)

PM, Trump may agree to lower tariffs on exports after 'Howdy, Modi!'

Emergency crews in the Houston area took advantage of receding floodwaters to begin to assess the damage from one of the wettest tropical cyclones in US history, a storm that led to the deaths of four men and displaced hundreds of people from their homes. (Representational Image)

4 dead, several stranded as tropical storm Imelda hits Texas

The police have also been criticised for being heavy-handed in clashes with hardcore anti-capitalist

Thousands of Paris police deployed over ‘yellow vest’ clash fears



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'Swachh Bharat' in US: PM Modi's gesture at Houston airport impresses netizens

A flower fell off the bouquet and to everyone's surprise, Modi bent down and picked it up himself. (Photo: File)

PM, Trump may agree to lower tariffs on exports after 'Howdy, Modi!'

The United States and India are racing to negotiate a limited trade deal that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can sign at the United Nations General Assembly in New York at the end of September, people familiar with the talks said. (Photo: File)

4 dead, several stranded as tropical storm Imelda hits Texas

Emergency crews in the Houston area took advantage of receding floodwaters to begin to assess the damage from one of the wettest tropical cyclones in US history, a storm that led to the deaths of four men and displaced hundreds of people from their homes. (Representational Image)

UN praises India for climate action, says Modi govt making fantastic efforts

‘China becoming global threat, building military rapidly’: Trump

Donald Trump has said that he will enter into a trade deal with Beijing only if he is confident that it is good for the US. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham