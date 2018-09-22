search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US work permits to H4 visa holders, including Indians, may be revoked in 3 months

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2018, 9:34 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2018, 9:34 am IST
Department of Homeland Security said new rule would be submitted to Office of Management of Budget, White House, within three months.
The Trump administration has publicly said and also in its court filing that it wants to revoke work permits to H4 visa holders, a significant majority of whom are Indian-Americans and women. (Photo: File)
 The Trump administration has publicly said and also in its court filing that it wants to revoke work permits to H4 visa holders, a significant majority of whom are Indian-Americans and women. (Photo: File)

Washington: The Trump administration Saturday told a federal court that its decision to revoke work permits to H-4 visas holders, who are primarily spouses of H-1B foreign guest workers, is expected within the next three months.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in its latest court filing Saturday told the US District Court in District of Columbia that it was “making a solid and swift progress in proposing to remove from its regulations certain H-4 spouses of H-1B non-immigrants as a class of aliens eligible for employment authorisation”.

 

The DHS said the new rule would be submitted to the Office of Management of Budget (OMB), White House, within three months.

Till then, the department urged the court, to keep in abeyance its decision on a lawsuit filed by Save Jobs USA, representing a group of US workers who claim that their jobs have been hit by such a policy of the government that was promulgated during the previous Obama administration.

The Trump administration has publicly said and also in its court filing that it wants to revoke work permits to H4 visa holders, a significant majority of whom are Indian-Americans and women.

This is for the third time that the Department of Homeland has informed the court about the delay in issue of Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM). The DHS has filed three status reports -- on February 28, May 22, and August 20. The next status report is due on November 19.

Explaining the reasons for delay, the US attorney said since the filing of the most recent status report, the DHS’s senior leadership reviewed the proposed rule and returned it to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) this month for revisions.

“Senior leadership review and the request for revisions is standard practice within the DHS. When the necessary revisions are incorporated, the USCIS will return the proposed rule to the DHS for final clearance and submission to OMB,” he said.

However, Save Jobs USA has sought an early decision from the court, arguing that the longer the case remains in abeyance, the greater the possible harm to US workers.

As of December 25, 2017, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services had approved 1,26,853 applications for employment authorisation for H-4 visa holders. These count all approvals since May 2015 when the rule was implemented. This number includes 90,946 initial approvals, 35,219 renewals, and 688 replacements for lost cards.

“Ninety-three per cent of approved applications for H-4 employment authorisation were issued to individuals born in India, and five per cent were issued to individuals born in China. Individuals born in all other countries combined make up the remaining two per cent of approved applications,” the Congressional Research Service said in its recent report, based on information obtained from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Tags: trump administration, h-4 visas holders, h-1b visas, white house, us citizenship and immigration services
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gangrene rots away Lucknow man’s penis until it drops off after cancer surgery

On inspection, medics realised the unfortunate man had developed an infection in his penis after attempts to put in a catheter – a tube in the penis to drain urine – during the operation had been botched. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

What can salad dressing tell us about cancer?

SPOP is the most frequently mutated gene in prostate cancer and is altered in other solid tumors.
 

Is $1,100 too much for an iPhone? Get an older one for less

Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

2 minutes of this exercise as good as 30 minutes of moderate workout: Study

2 minutes of this exercise as good as 30 minutes of moderate workout. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man Booker reveals 2018 shortlist, Daisy Johnson youngest author ever on list

The panel of judges, from left, Jacqueline Rose, Kwame Anthony Appiah, Val McDermid, Leo Robson and Leanne Shapton pose for a photo, during the Man Booker Prize 2018 shortlist announcement. (Photo: AP)
 

11-year-old boy's eyelashes are almost two inches long

11-year-old boy's eyelashes are almost two inches long. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US official in Russia probe suggested taping Donald Trump: reports

The White House did not immediately react to the reports, and Trump did not respond to shouted questions from reporters about whether he would fire Rosenstein as he arrived in Springfield, Missouri, for a rally. (Photo: File)

Google ex-boss predicts net split

Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO

NY: Three babies, 2 adults slashed, attacker found with self-inflicted cuts on wrists

The two adults were a co-worker at the facility and the father of one of the infants, the officer said. (Photo: Pixabay)

Willing to testify on new date: Woman accusing Trump's SC nominee Kavanaugh

At a midterms campaign rally in Las Vegas late on Thursday, Trump told the crowd that he fully backs Kavanaugh. (Photo: AFP)

Nikki Haley slams New York Times for incorrect story about expensive curtains

The original version of the story was titled 'Nikki Haley's View of New York is Priceless. Her Curtains? USD52,701'.  The daily later said that the headline and the story gave an incorrect impression. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham