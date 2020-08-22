151st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,973,368

69,028

Recovered

2,220,799

62,858

Deaths

55,928

953

Maharashtra65744947087321698 Tamil Nadu3674303076776340 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
World America 22 Aug 2020 Trump's convent ...
World, America

Trump's convention to ignite base with fireworks and culture war

AFP
Published Aug 22, 2020, 10:36 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
Rather than go online or seek an alternate venue, Trump will give his speech from the White House itself
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AFP FIle)
 US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AFP FIle)

Washington: Launching political grenades -- and real fireworks -- President Donald Trump's Republican party will use next week's convention to ignite its base ahead of the most divisive US election in decades.

As the Democrats demonstrated in their on-screen-only convention to nominate Joe Biden this week, the 2020 presidential election is already deep in untested territory.

 

The Republican version, which starts Monday and climaxes Thursday with Trump accepting his nomination for a second term, will turn things further on their head.

Rather than go online or seek an alternate venue, Trump will give his speech from the White House itself -- an act of bravado that stretches ethics rules and, while legal, tramples over presidential etiquette.

He has justified his choice as the most practical, cost-effective measure after COVID-19 forced the cancelation of Republican plans for a traditional convention with big crowds in North Carolina.

 

As Trump says, he already lives in the White House.

But by making the presidential residence his political stage and applying to turn the adjacent National Mall into a fireworks launchpad, Trump is also deliberately showing off his power, in contrast to Biden's low-key, online approach.

"He's going to be speaking on a world stage," as advisor Kellyanne Conway told reporters.

Guns and God

The formal nominating part of the convention will take place Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a small group of Republican delegates -- and possibly Trump -- attending in person.

 

First Lady Melania Trump, who came to the United States as an immigrant from Slovenia and rarely opens up about her personal life, is expected to make remarks from the White House's iconic Rose Garden on Tuesday.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is important to bringing right-wing Christian voters to Trump's banner, will give his speech in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The rest of the time before Trump's finale on Thursday is expected to feature family members, who are an integral part of his campaign, congressional allies and special guests highlighting the president's potent blend of patriotism and anti-socialist rhetoric.

 

At the Democrats' convention, arguably the most effective invitee was the daughter of a coronavirus victim, who blamed Trump for leading her father into thinking the pandemic wasn't serious -- a key line of attack in the election.

Republicans will use their guests to accentuate what Trump claims to be the Democrats' plan to sow anarchy and godlessness across the American heartland.

As Trump himself said of Biden, who is in fact a practicing Catholic and political moderate: "He's against God. He's against guns."

 

Republican invitations have reportedly gone out to Patricia and Mark McCloskey, who became rightwing folk heroes when they were filmed waving firearms at a group of protesters marching down their street in St Louis.

Although later charged with a weapons violation, the couple have been lionized by Trump and his supporters on Fox News and across the conservative media sphere.

Another invite symbolizing Republicans' sense of outrage will be Nicholas Sandmann, a recent graduate of the Covington Catholic High School.

He became famous in 2019 when he was portrayed by major media outlets as taunting a Native American elder, while wearing one of Trump's "Make America Great Again" baseball caps, during a school visit to Washington.

 

The account was based on a viral video but subsequent footage cast doubt over the entire story and Sandmann's family sued, receiving financial settlements from CNN and The Washington Post -- and becoming symbols of conservative anger at the media.

...
Tags: us election, white house speech, fireworks, donald trump, republican convention
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Latest From World

Sawhney also attempted to naturalise as a US citizen by submitting an application containing false statements, prosecutors said. (AFP)

Indian national arrested in US for H-1B visa fraud

US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

Judge rejects Trump’s attempt to avoid prosecutors getting to his tax records

Travellers left behind nearly a million dollars at U.S. airport security checkpoints last year, including about $19,000 in foreign currency. (Representational Image: AFP)

Travellers left behind nearly one million dollars at US airport checkpoints last year

People watch the Walbridge fire, part of the larger LNU Lightning Complex fire, from a vineyard in Healdsburg, California. (AFP)

California wildfires claim 6 lives, threaten thousands of homes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Judge rejects Trump’s attempt to avoid prosecutors getting to his tax records

US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

Travellers left behind nearly one million dollars at US airport checkpoints last year

Travellers left behind nearly a million dollars at U.S. airport security checkpoints last year, including about $19,000 in foreign currency. (Representational Image: AFP)

California wildfires claim 6 lives, threaten thousands of homes

People watch the Walbridge fire, part of the larger LNU Lightning Complex fire, from a vineyard in Healdsburg, California. (AFP)

2 tropical storms pose a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast

This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Laura in the North Atlantic Ocean, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Laura formed Friday in the eastern Caribbean and forecasters said it poses a potential hurricane threat to Florida and the U.S. Gulf Coast. A second storm also may hit the U.S. after running into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. (NOAA via AP)

‘Truly Sorry’: Golden State Killer’s apology at sentencing deepens the mystery

Joseph James DeAngelo sits in court during the third day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham