89th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

412,931

1,185

Recovered

228,549

6,140

Deaths

13,292

306

Maharashtra128205641536053 Tamil Nadu5684531316704 Delhi56746312942112 Gujarat26737187021639 Uttar Pradesh1713510369529 Rajasthan1469111395341 West Bengal135317001540 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana103384556134 Andhra Pradesh89294307106 Karnataka86975391132 Bihar7602509849 Telangana70723506203 Jammu and Kashmir5834333681 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461298 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
World America 22 Jun 2020 India, China came to ...
World, America

India, China came to blows, we are trying to help: US

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jun 22, 2020, 10:59 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2020, 11:10 am IST
It may be recalled President Trump had discussed the tense situation on the Sino-Indian border with PM Modi
An Indian Air Force aircraft flies over a mountain range as seen from Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh. PTI photo
 An Indian Air Force aircraft flies over a mountain range as seen from Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh. PTI photo

American President Donald Trump on Sunday said India and China had "come to blows" and that the US would "help them out" in this "tough situation". He was
referring to the blood clash between troops of the two Asian giants at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh last week.

"It’s a very tough situation. We’re talking to India. We’re talking to  China. They’ve got a big problem there. They’ve come to blows, and we’ll see what happens. We’ll try and help them out," President Trump said.

 

It may be recalled President Trump had discussed the tense situation on the Sino-Indian border with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few weeks ago, but that was long before the deadly clash in Galwan last Monday.

Dismissing Chinese claims over the Galwan Valley yet again Saturday, the MEA said: "The position (on) the Galwan Valley area has been historically clear. Attempts by the Chinese side to advance exaggerated and untenable claims with regard to the Line of Actual Control there are not acceptable. They are not in accordance with China’s own position in the past."

...
Tags: galwan valley, ladakh standoff, donald trump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From World

Floral tributes are seen at a police cordon at the Abbey Gateway near Forbury Gardens park in Reading, west of London, on June 21, 2020 following a fatal stabbing incident the previous day. (AFP)

Britain says stabbing 'atrocity' in town park was terrorism

An employee in full protective gear checks the temperature of passengers arriving to check in for their flight bound for Beijing at the Barajas airport in Madrid on June 20, 2020. (AFP)

Spain reopens border with France

Zeev Sternhell. (AFP)

Israeli historian, activist Zeev Sternhell dies at 85

Screengrab from the 'Keep It Real Online' video advertisement. (via Youtube)

New Zealand launches campaign for online porn safety



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US condemns China for 'escalating' border tension with India

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AP)

Trump admits he urged team to slow down COVID-19 testing

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center on June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (AFP)

The feud between Donald Trump and US Supreme Court

Activists hold banners in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Brazil tops 1 million cases as coronavirus spreads inland

The medical team of the Brazilian Armed Forces arrives at the Cruzeirinho village, near Palmeiras do Javari, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on June 18, 2020, to assist indigenous population amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(AFP)

Americans march for racial justice on Juneteenth anniversary

People participate in a march in Brooklyn for both Black Lives Matter and to commemorate the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth on June 19, 2020 in New York City. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham