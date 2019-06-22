Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 22 Jun 2019 Donald Trump approve ...
World, America

Donald Trump approves, then cancels, strikes on Iran

AP
Published Jun 22, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 3:36 am IST
US President says called off strikes 10 mins before execution.
Debris from what Iran’s Revolutionary Guard aerospace division describes as the US drone which was shot down on Thursday is displayed in Tehran on Friday.
 Debris from what Iran’s Revolutionary Guard aerospace division describes as the US drone which was shot down on Thursday is displayed in Tehran on Friday.

Washington: A US official said the military made preparations on Thursday night for limited strikes on Iran in retaliation for the downing of a US surveillance drone, but approval was abruptly withdrawn bef-ore they were launched.

The official, who was not authorised to discuss the operation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the targets would have included radars and missile batteries. The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump had approved the strikes, but then called them off. The newspaper cited anonymous senior administration officials. The White House on Thursday night declined requests for information on whether Trump changed his mind.

 

According to the officials, the strikes were recommended by the Pentagon and were among the options presented to senior administration officials. It was unclear how far the preparations had gone, but no shots were fired or missiles launched.  The military operation was called off around 7.30 pm Washington time, after Trump had spent most of Thursday discussing Iran strategy with top national security advisers and congressional leaders. Asked earlier in the day about a US response to the attack, he said, “You’ll soon find out.”

Trump suggested that shooting down the drone was a foolish error rather than an intentional escalation of the tensions that have led to rising fears of open military conflict. “I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said at the White House.  “I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it.”

On Capitol Hill, leaders urged caution to avoid escalation, and some lawmakers insisted the White House must consult with Congress before taking any actions. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton have advocated hardline policies against Iran, but Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House intelligence committee, said “the president certainly was listening” when congressional leaders urged him to be cautious and not escalate the already tense situation.

...
Tags: surveillance drones, us president donald trump


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Theresa May (Photo:AP)

British minister suspended for pushing woman

Ever since India applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016, China has been insisting that only those countries which have signed the NPT should be allowed to enter the organisation which is a 48-member grouping that regulates the global nuclear commerce. (Photo: AP)

China rules out India's NSG entry without talks on NPT

'I ask that you pass on my words of sympathy and support to the victims' friends and families and wishes of early recovery to those injured,' President Putin further said in his message. (Photo: File)

Russia President Putin extends condolences to Himachal Pradesh bus mishap victims

It is unclear whether Trump changed his mind on the strikes or whether the administration altered course because of logistics or strategy. (Photo:AP)

Trump pulls back military strikes on Iran after initial approval



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)
 

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

If your gut instinct is telling you that there is something seriously wrong with your body, listen o it. Many doctors may dismiss it as being tiredness or fatigue or something more common. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

Abhijit Bichukale. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Indian band combines cosplaying and music

Cosplaying and music seem to be inter-linked arts as several anime shows prominently feature music. If they go hand-in-hand, then the two entities should successfully function separately as well. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: Here's the tentative list of contestants

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu logo. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump pulls back military strikes on Iran after initial approval

It is unclear whether Trump changed his mind on the strikes or whether the administration altered course because of logistics or strategy. (Photo:AP)

UN General Assembly reverberates with 'Om' chants to mark International Yoga Day

The event 'Yoga with the Gurus', with the theme of Yoga for Climate Action' began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on Yoga Day, where he spoke about how yoga has connected the entire world in the present century. (Photo: Pixabay)

‘Iran made a very big mistake’: Trump pulls back strikes after US drone shot down

Donald Trump approved but then scrapped strikes against Iranian targets on Thursday, The New York Times reported. (Photo: File)

Yoga postures light up UN Headquarters ahead of Int'l Yoga Day

The United Nations headquarters was lit up with postures of 'Surya Namaskar' and the message of 'Yoga for Climate Action' as India's Permanent Mission to the UN kick-started its celebrations for the 5th International Day of Yoga. (Photo: Twitter)

Terrorists cannot be allowed to negotiate from 'place of advantage': India tells UN

The terrorist activities of the Taliban, the Haqqani Network, ISIS as well as al-Qaeda and its proscribed affiliates the LeT and the JeM need to end, Akbaruddin said. (Photo: Tweeter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham