LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World America 22 May 2019 US stance on Iran &# ...
World, America

US stance on Iran 'deterrence, not about war': Pentagon chief

AFP
Published May 22, 2019, 9:05 am IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 9:05 am IST
'Our biggest focus at this point is to prevent Iranian miscalculation. We do not want the situation to escalate,' he said.
The briefing did not satisfy many of the Democrats, who say that the heightened tensions are the results of President Donald Trump administration's aggressive stance and shunning of diplomacy. (Photo: File)
 The briefing did not satisfy many of the Democrats, who say that the heightened tensions are the results of President Donald Trump administration's aggressive stance and shunning of diplomacy. (Photo: File)

Washington: The US Defence chief said President Donald Trump's administration was seeking to deter Iran but not start a war, after he briefed members of Congress.

"This is about deterrence, not about war. We are not about going to war," Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters after exiting the closed-door meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

 

Shanahan credited robust US moves in recent weeks, which included the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group, with thwarting Iranian threats. "We have deterred attacks based on reposturing of assets, deterred attacks against American forces," Shanahan said.

"Our biggest focus at this point is to prevent Iranian miscalculation. We do not want the situation to escalate," he said. Pompeo said that he and Shanahan placed Iranian actions within the context of "40 years of terrorist activity," since the 1979 Islamic revolution replaced the pro-Western shah with a staunchly anti-US clerical regime.

The briefing did not satisfy many of the Democrats, who say that the heightened tensions are the results of President Donald Trump administration's aggressive stance and shunning of diplomacy.

"I worry very much that, intentionally or unintentionally, we can create a situation in which a war will take place," Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent running for the Democratic presidential nomination, told reporters. Saying that the Iraq and Vietnam wars were based on lies by previous administrations, Sanders said: "I believe that a war with Iran would be an absolute disaster, far worse than the war with Iraq."

...
Tags: donald trump, mike pompeo, 2020 presidential elections
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

'As per 9 o'clock this morning, there were 200 people hurt being brought to five hospitals,' the Governor told broadcaster TVOne. (Photo: AP)

At least 6 dead, 200 injured in civil unrest following Indonesia election result

The Alaska air carrier involved in two deadly floatplane crashes in a week has voluntarily suspended operations. (Photo: AP)

US military intercepts 6 Russian bombers, fighters off Alaska coast

McDonald's is one of the world's most recognizable brands, and the cases make the fast-food chain a primary target of a campaign to extend the #MeToo movement, which sprung from sexual harassment cases in Hollywood, to the workplace. (Representational Image)

McDonald's faces 25 new sexual harassment complaints from workers

Dozens of families have sued Boeing over the Lion Air crash, and several lawsuits have been lodged over the Ethiopian crash. (Photo: AP)

Husband killed in Eithopian air crash, wife sues airliner for USD 276 million



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

By achieving this feat, Sherpa has become the only Mountaineer in the world to hold the record for most Everest summits. (Photo: AP)
 

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

Dutee, who has been hailed for her revelation, is facing a tough battle of acceptance in her family. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump swipes at Joe Biden, talks about 2020 chances in Pennsylvania

“We’ve got to win tomorrow, Fred,” Trump told a cheering rally crowd at a hangar at Williamsport Regional Airport. (Photo:AP)

Chicago swears in first black woman as mayor; big reforms planned

Lightfoot isn’t the first incoming Chicago mayor to have pledged to overhaul a department accused for decades of abuses. (Photo:AP)

Theresa May tweaks Brexit deal in effort to win support

Theresa May, British Prime Minister

Maduro proposes early elections for opposition run Congress in Venezuela

Most western nations have recognised Guaido as the country’s rightful head of state. (Photo:AP)

Two legends & two cautionary tales of pain, glory

Taron Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham