LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World America 22 May 2019 McDonald's face ...
World, America

McDonald's faces 25 new sexual harassment complaints from workers

REUTERS
Published May 22, 2019, 9:22 am IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 9:22 am IST
McDonald's has faced more than 50 such charges and lawsuits in the last three years, the ACLU said.
McDonald's is one of the world's most recognizable brands, and the cases make the fast-food chain a primary target of a campaign to extend the #MeToo movement, which sprung from sexual harassment cases in Hollywood, to the workplace. (Representational Image)
 McDonald's is one of the world's most recognizable brands, and the cases make the fast-food chain a primary target of a campaign to extend the #MeToo movement, which sprung from sexual harassment cases in Hollywood, to the workplace. (Representational Image)

United States: McDonald's Corp was accused on Tuesday in 25 new lawsuits and regulatory charges of condoning sexual harassment in the workplace and retaliating against employees who speak up.

The cases announced by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the labour group Fight for USD 15, and the Time's Up Legal Defence Fund cover alleged misconduct at McDonald's locations in 20 US cities, including groping, indecent exposure, propositions for sex, and lewd comments.

 

McDonald's is one of the world's most recognizable brands, and the cases make the fast-food chain a primary target of a campaign to extend the #MeToo movement, which sprung from sexual harassment cases in Hollywood, to the workplace.

The Chicago-based company said it has more than 14,000 locations in the United States with some 850,000 workers.

More than 90 per cent of the locations are franchised, and McDonald's has long maintained it should not be liable for how employees in franchised restaurants behave.

Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook said his company has improved and more clearly defined its harassment policies, has trained most franchise owners, and will be training front-line employees and setting up a complaint hotline.

"McDonald's is sending a clear message that we are committed to creating and sustaining a culture of trust where employees feel safe, valued and respected," Easterbrook wrote in letters this week to Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth and "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi, who supports the workers' cause.

The 25 cases include three new lawsuits, two by workers who previously filed charges, and charges filed with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

McDonald's has faced more than 50 such charges and lawsuits in the last three years, the ACLU said. Last September, McDonald's workers in 10 cities staged a one-day strike to protest alleged sexual harassment.

Jamelia Fairley, a single mother who makes USD 9.60 an hour at a corporate-owned McDonald's in Sanford, Florida, told reporters she went to the EEOC after a co-worker began groping her, rubbing against her and saying he could "give me a ride."

She said that after she reported the harassment, McDonald's transferred but did not fire her harasser, while her boss cut her weekly hours to seven from 25,

"Trying to raise a 2-year old on USD 67 a week is, well, I can't do it," Fairley said.

Sharyn Tejani, director of the Time's Up fund, which is part of the National Women's Law Centre, said having to put up with workplace harassment should not be a cost of making a living.

"For McDonald's, time is past up," she said.

...
Tags: #metoo, mcdonalds
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

'As per 9 o'clock this morning, there were 200 people hurt being brought to five hospitals,' the Governor told broadcaster TVOne. (Photo: AP)

At least 6 dead, 200 injured in civil unrest following Indonesia election result

The Alaska air carrier involved in two deadly floatplane crashes in a week has voluntarily suspended operations. (Photo: AP)

US military intercepts 6 Russian bombers, fighters off Alaska coast

The briefing did not satisfy many of the Democrats, who say that the heightened tensions are the results of President Donald Trump administration's aggressive stance and shunning of diplomacy. (Photo: File)

US stance on Iran 'deterrence, not about war': Pentagon chief

Dozens of families have sued Boeing over the Lion Air crash, and several lawsuits have been lodged over the Ethiopian crash. (Photo: AP)

Husband killed in Eithopian air crash, wife sues airliner for USD 276 million



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

By achieving this feat, Sherpa has become the only Mountaineer in the world to hold the record for most Everest summits. (Photo: AP)
 

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

Dutee, who has been hailed for her revelation, is facing a tough battle of acceptance in her family. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US stance on Iran 'deterrence, not about war': Pentagon chief

The briefing did not satisfy many of the Democrats, who say that the heightened tensions are the results of President Donald Trump administration's aggressive stance and shunning of diplomacy. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump swipes at Joe Biden, talks about 2020 chances in Pennsylvania

“We’ve got to win tomorrow, Fred,” Trump told a cheering rally crowd at a hangar at Williamsport Regional Airport. (Photo:AP)

Chicago swears in first black woman as mayor; big reforms planned

Lightfoot isn’t the first incoming Chicago mayor to have pledged to overhaul a department accused for decades of abuses. (Photo:AP)

Theresa May tweaks Brexit deal in effort to win support

Theresa May, British Prime Minister

Maduro proposes early elections for opposition run Congress in Venezuela

Most western nations have recognised Guaido as the country’s rightful head of state. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham