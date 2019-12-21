World America 21 Dec 2019 Art 370 scrapped to ...
World, America

Art 370 scrapped to boost development, end discrimination: US lawmaker

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2019, 9:54 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2019, 9:54 am IST
Harsh Vardhan Shringla in a tweet thanked Congressman Wilson for his statement expressing strong support on J&K move.
India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories. (Photo: File)
 India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories. (Photo: File)

Washington: An influential US lawmaker has said that the Indian government's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was to support efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost economic development, fight corruption and end caste and religious discrimination.

India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories.

 

Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla in a tweet thanked Congressman Wilson for his statement at the US House of Representatives expressing strong support "for India-US relations and India's recent initiative to usher in a new paradigm of good governance, development & socio-economic justice in Jammu And Kashmir".

Congressman Joe Wilson, while speaking at the US House of Representatives on Thursday, said Indian Parliament, with multi-party support, took the decision, "supporting the prime minister's efforts to boost economic development, fight corruption, and end gender, cast, and religious discrimination".

"Americans are grateful, as the world's oldest democracy, to see India succeed as the world's largest democracy," the Republican lawmaker from South Carolina said.

Wilson said one of the highlights for this year was his continued association with India as former co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, continuing his family's 75-year appreciation of the country.

In August, he visited Mumbai to pay respects at the locations of the 26/11 terror attacks.
"The Independence Day address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi was inspiring on August 15," Wilson said.

"In September, it was extraordinary to be present in Houston for the Howdy Modi welcome of Prime Minister Modi by President Donald Trump. With 52,000 persons attending, it was the largest welcome event in American history for a head of state," he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kashmir issue, article 370, harsh vardhan shringla


Latest From World

Among other things, the bill proposes establishing a Gandhi-King Development Foundation, which will be created by the USAID under the Indian laws. (Photo:File)

Bill to promote Mahatma Gandhi's legacy introduced in US House of Representatives

The 37-year-old, behind the wheel of a Nissan GT-R, was travelling along Binley Road in Coventry in October last year when he struck 17-year-old Ryan Willoughby-Oakes at the junction with Allard Way. (Photo: Twitter)

Indian-origin man jailed after his speeding sports car kills UK teen cyclist

Hafiz Saeed and his aides were brought to the ATC under tight security and journalists were not allowed to enter the court to cover the proceedings. (Photo: File)

Lahore anti-terror court begins Hafiz Saeed's trial in terror financing case

The 6.1-magnitude quake hit around 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of Jurm in northern Afghanistan and was over 200 kilometres deep, the USGS said. (Photo: Pixabay)

'Afghanistan and Pakistan jolted by strong 6.1 quake': USGS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Bill to promote Mahatma Gandhi's legacy introduced in US House of Representatives

Among other things, the bill proposes establishing a Gandhi-King Development Foundation, which will be created by the USAID under the Indian laws. (Photo:File)

India, US ask Pak to take ‘immediate, irreversible action’ against terrorists

The Joint Statement was issued at the end of the second India-US 2+2 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the State Department on Wednesday amidst the historic impeachment vote against President Donald Trump. (Photo: MEA Twitter)

Want an immediate trial, says Donald Trump on impeachment proceedings

Earlier, Trump had once again hit out at House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that she is afraid to present her

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)

‘One of the most shameful political episodes’: White House on Trump impeachment

'Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the president through the House of Representatives,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham