The Indian Premier League 2020

World America 21 Nov 2020 Donald Trump Jr test ...
World, America

Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19

PTI
Published Nov 21, 2020, 9:47 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2020, 9:47 am IST
Trump Jr is the latest in the First Family to have been tested positive for coronavirus
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the first day of the Republican convention at the Mellon auditorium in Washington, DC. (AFP)
 Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the first day of the Republican convention at the Mellon auditorium in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Washington: Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said on Friday.

Trump Jr tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result," the spokesman said.

 

"He has been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman added.

Trump Jr, 42, is the latest in the First Family to have been tested positive for coronavirus. In the middle of the election cycle, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Their son Barron had also tested positive.

The president was also admitted to a military hospital for a few days for treatment.

Trump Jr had campaigned extensively across the country in support of his father.

 

...
Tags: donald trump jr covid, trump covid


Latest From World

Medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear protective equipment in a unit dedicated to treatment of the coronavirus at UW Health in Madison, Wis. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (AP)

US hospitals overwhelmed as COVID-19 deaths top 250,000 in the country

Chief of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry, in Canberra on November 19, 2020. (AFP)

Australian special forces unlawfully killed 39 people in Afghanistan: Military report

Without practicing social distancing, people queue for social grant payments at a post office in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The African continent has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 as health officials warn of infections starting to creep up again into a second surge. (AP)

African continent hits 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

The decision by the UAE authorities is

UAE suspends issuance of visiting visas to Pakistan, 11 other countries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Biden eases ahead in Georgia; Trump attacks election process

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden joined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the The Queen theater Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP)

A nervous Trump declares win, vows court action in knife-edge election

US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. (AFP)

Fascinated and trepidatious, world braces for America's vote

Supporters of President Trump cheer Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Trump asked aides about striking Iran nuclear site: Report

US President Donald Trump . (AP)

Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on November 5, 2020. - Democrat Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in the race for the 270 electoral votes that will put one of them over the top, with the Democrat's campaign asserting they believe he has enough votes to win in key battleground states that remain undecided, like Pennsylvania. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham