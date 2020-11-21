Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the first day of the Republican convention at the Mellon auditorium in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Washington: Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said on Friday.

Trump Jr tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result," the spokesman said.

"He has been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman added.

Trump Jr, 42, is the latest in the First Family to have been tested positive for coronavirus. In the middle of the election cycle, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Their son Barron had also tested positive.

The president was also admitted to a military hospital for a few days for treatment.

Trump Jr had campaigned extensively across the country in support of his father.