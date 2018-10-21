search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  After winning the two-match Test series in under six-playing days, Virat Kohli-led India will be out to continue their good run of form against West Indies as the two teams kick off the five-match ODI series here on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rishabh Pant makes ODI debut as India elect to bowl
 
World, America

Will get to bottom of Khashoggi’s case, don't want to scrap Saudi arms deal: Trump

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2018, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 1:28 pm IST
Saudi Arabia in a statement Saturday said Khashoggi died following a 'fistfight' at its consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
'It is something that we don’t like. It’s very serious stuff. And we’re going to get to the bottom of it and will make that determination,' Trump told reporters in Nevada on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 'It is something that we don’t like. It’s very serious stuff. And we’re going to get to the bottom of it and will make that determination,' Trump told reporters in Nevada on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Washington: President Donald Trump has said the US will get to the bottom of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s case and asserted he would not like to scrap an arms deal with Riyadh, amid a global outrage over the dissident scribe’s death. Saudi Arabia in a statement Saturday said Khashoggi (60) died following a “fistfight” at its consulate in Istanbul on October 2, without disclosing any details on the whereabouts of his body.

“It is something that we don’t like. It’s very serious stuff. And we’re going to get to the bottom of it and will make that determination,” Trump told reporters in Nevada on Saturday. His comment came when asked about his previous statement that he would be considering severe consequences for Saudi Arabia following the journalist’s death.

 

Trump also said the Congress would have a role to play in it. “We’ll have very much Congress involved in determining what to do,” he said. Responding to a question, the US president indicated that he would let the Congressmen take lead on the issue of particularly determining the action that needs to be taken against Saudi Arabia.

However, he insisted that he would not like to scrap the mega arms and investment deal, worth USD 450 billion, with Saudi Arabia as this would impact over 6,00,000 jobs in the US. The president said he is also speaking with states where jobs could be impacted.

Trump said “sanctions” is one of the things that he would consider. “Could be. Could be. We’re going to find out. We’re going to find out who know what, where and we’ll figure it out,” he said, indicating that things might be clearer by Monday. “I might know a lot by Monday. I know a lot already. We’re going to know over the next two or three days, we’re going to know a lot. We’re getting a lot of information in as we speak,” he said.

Describing Saudi Arabia as a “great ally”, he said it has also been a tremendous investor in the US. “They invested, and the jobs are... we’re right now the largest supplier of energy in the world. We are, the United States. And it happened, and I hate to tell you, over the last 18 months and we’re now the biggest in the world, Trump said. “But still they’re a major, major supplier. They’re actually number two, and we have to take all of these things into account. Very important,” he said.

The president said, “Saudi Arabia has been a great ally of ours. That’s why this is so sad. Look at what goes on in Iran and the viciousness of that regime, and it’s brutal. It’s a brutal regime.” “The killing, the horror stories, you hear them and you write about them, very well, I’ve seen you write about them very well. It’s a tough part of the world, there’s no question about it,” Trump said.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has said 18 persons have been arrested and an in-depth investigation into the case is being conducted. “Preliminary investigations... revealed that the discussions that took place between him and the persons who met him... at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul led to a brawl and a fist fight with the citizen, Jamal Khashoggi, which led to his death, may his soul rest in peace,” Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb said in the statement. However, Top American lawmakers have said the Saudi statement was not credible and demanded action against the Arab nation.

...
Tags: donald trump, saudi arms deal, journalist missing, saudi journalist missing
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Weekly Wrap-up: Santro & Harrier prices, upcoming cars, latest launches and more

New Hyundai Santro 2018 Expected Prices Now Out: We think it would top at Rs 5.35 lakh.
 

US says it could remove India from currency monitoring list

India's current account deficit widened in the four quarters through June 2018 to 1.9 per cent of the GDP.
 

Prince Harry inspires athletes as pregnant Meghan trims Australia schedule

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watches her husband Britain's Prince Harry speaks during a lunchtime reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Invictus Games competitors, their families and friends in Sydney Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

Apart from Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap and Vikamaditya Motwane, Phantom Films’ fourth member was Madhu Mantena.
 

Rishabh Pant to make ODI debut as India-West Indies series kicks off in Guwahati?

Although MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant will play as a batsman as India look to solve their middle-order puzzle ahead of the World Cup 2019. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus review: Yet another classy Nokia on a budget

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is a very classy and bears a rock solid Nokia-style exterior.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US will pull out of nuclear weapons treaty with Russia: President Trump

Trump claims Russia has long violated the three-decade-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, signed in 1987 by president Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev. (Photo: File | AFP)

Believe Saudi explanation for Khashoggi's death says Trump, lawmakers skeptical

'Again, it's early. We haven't finished our review, our investigation. But I think it's a great first step,' Trump said. (Photo: AFP)

Three-fourth H-1B visa holders are Indians: US report

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), there were as many as 4,19,637 foreign nationals working in the US on H-1B visas as on October 5. (Representational Image)

New York witches plan to cast spell on Brett Kavanaugh

Seated at a desk phone among bird skulls and crystal balls at Catland Books, the occult shop she co-owns, Madara said the Kavanaugh hex is expected to be the most popular event the store has hosted since its 2013 opening, including spells aimed at President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP | File)

Remains of over 60 infants, fetuses found stashed in funeral home in US

Un-refrigerated boxes containing about 36 sets of remains were recovered from the Perry Funeral Home along with another 27 sets of remains in a freezer, police said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham