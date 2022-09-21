  
France, US hail PM Modi's advice to Putin over Ukraine

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 21, 2022, 10:27 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2022, 10:27 am IST
 France, US hail PM Modi's dialogue with Putin over Ukraine at SCO Summit. (ANI)

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hailed at the United Nations General Assembly for his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war, by the US and France at the UNGA meeting in New York.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand on September 16, PM Modi had said "today's era isn't of war" while emphasising the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers.

France President Emmanuel Macron and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday (local time) welcomed PM Modi's statement to Putin on Ukraine.

"Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India was right when he said the time is not for war. It is not for revenge against the West, or for opposing the West against the east. It is the time for a collective time for our sovereign equal states. To cope together with challenges we face," Macron said.

Sullivan in a White House statement said: "I think what Prime Minister Modi said -- a statement of principle on behalf of what he believes is right and just -- was very much welcomed by the United States and for the Indian leadership, which has longstanding relationships in Moscow, from the very top all the way through the Russian government, to continue to reinforce that message that now is the time for the war to end".

Apart from the UNGA, PM Modi's statement became popular and was praised by international media.

American network CNN praised PM Modi's hold on world politics and reported, "Indian leader Narendra Modi tells Putin: Now is not the time for war."

While another US publication The Washington Post's headline was "Modi rebukes Putin over the war in Ukraine". "India's Leader Tells Putin That Now Is Not an Era for War," The New York Times said in its headline. It was the lead story on the webpage of both The Washington Post and The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Russian President Putin had said that he knows about India's position on the Ukraine conflict.

"I know about your position on the Ukraine conflict. I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible," Putin said.

"But the other party, the leadership of Ukraine has claimed... that they refuse to engage in the negotiation process. They said they want to achieve their objectives, as they say, on the battlefield militarily. We will keep you abreast of everything that is happening over there," he added.

"The rare reproach showed the 69-year-old Russian strongman coming under extraordinary pressure from all sides," the Post said.

Putin said that relations between Russia and India are in the nature of a privileged strategic partnership and continue to develop very rapidly.

India continues to be supportive of Sri Lanka in 'all possible ways': High Commission

