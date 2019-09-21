World America 21 Sep 2019 ‘China becomin ...
World, America

‘China becoming global threat, building military rapidly’: Trump

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2019, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 4:11 pm IST
China hiked its military spending by 7pc to USD 152 billion aimed at countering US push into disputed South China Sea.
Donald Trump has said that he will enter into a trade deal with Beijing only if he is confident that it is good for the US. (Photo: AP)
 Donald Trump has said that he will enter into a trade deal with Beijing only if he is confident that it is good for the US. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Expressing concern over China's growing military might, US President Donald Trump has said the Communist nation is a threat to the world and blamed his predecessors for not stopping it from stealing America's intellectual property to bolster its defence capabilities.

China hiked its military spending by seven per cent to USD 152 billion as Beijing aims at countering America's push into the disputed South China Sea.

 

"Obviously China is a threat to the world in a sense because they are building a military faster than anybody and frankly they are using US money," Donald Trump, who was accompanied by visiting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, told reporters in Washington on Friday.

Donald Trump said the US Presidents before him allowed China to take out USD 500 billion a year and more than that. "They have allowed China to steal our intellectual property and property rights and I'm not doing that," he said.

However, President Trump said the two countries were very close to having a trade deal.

"We work very closely, had intellectual property, all of the tough things work negotiated and then at the last moment, they said we cannot agree to this," he alleged, referring to the abrupt collapse of the trade deal with China early this year.

"I said that's all right we are charging you 25 per cent tariffs and then it's going up and it will continue to go up. Frankly we are making so many hundreds of the numbers that we are taking in to our treasury...Look at the great reports that came out two days ago on retailing, on consumers, on numbers that nobody believes," he added.

The world's two largest economies are locked in a trade war since Donald Trump in March last year imposed tariff hikes of up to 25 per cent on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods. In response, China, the world's second largest economy after the US, imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on USD 110 billion of American goods.

The two countries have resumed their trade negotiations.

Donald Trump has said that he will enter into a trade deal with Beijing only if he is confident that it is good for the US.

"We are taking hundreds of millions potentially over a short period of time, hundreds of billions of dollars worth of money is coming in from China that never came in before so China wants to make a deal, I think we want to make a deal," Donald Trump said.

"We will see what happens, but I view China in many different ways, but right now I am thinking about trade. But you know trade equals military because if we allow China to take USD 500 billion out of the hide of the United States that money goes into military and other things," said the US president.

Donald Trump went on to say that "They're having a bad year. Worst year in 57 years. Their tariffs aren't coming into us. We're taking in billions and billions of dollars of tariffs. They are devaluing their currency, which means the tariffs are not costing us probably anything, but certainly not very much. They're also adding a lot of money into their economy. They're pouring money into their economy, but were taking in many billions of dollars," he said.

"At some point in the not-too-distant future, it'll be over USD 100 billion. We've never taken in 100 cents from China. It was always the other way around. With that, they lost over 3 million jobs there. Supply chain is crashing, and they have a lot of problems. And want to make a deal. So, we'll see what happens," Donald Trump said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: donald trump, xi jinping, military spending, south china sea, trade war
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

The police have also been criticised for being heavy-handed in clashes with hardcore anti-capitalist

Thousands of Paris police deployed over ‘yellow vest’ clash fears

UN praises India for climate action, says Modi govt making fantastic efforts

The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Saturday that any country that attacks the Islamic republic will see its territory turn into the conflict's

Any country that attacks us will turn into ‘main battlefield’: Iran

Video posted on social media shows the black Chevy Trailblazer driving through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, leaves shoppers panicked



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
 

Watch: SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, leaves shoppers panicked

Video posted on social media shows the black Chevy Trailblazer driving through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week

The show marked the 20th anniversary of Versace’s jungle print, with models wearing tops, skirts, suits and dresses in its vivid green hues. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ralph Lauren’s new workwear collection pays tribute to ‘Friends’

The collection will also be available online and in Ralph Lauren stores. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39, Saif gives passionate kiss to dear wife

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

American airlines does not allow Muslim pair to fly after crew protests

Abderraoof Alkhawaldeh and Issam Abdallah said they filed a complaint with the US Department of Transportation against the Fort Worth-based airline, asking the federal agency to investigate the incident. (Photo: AP)

The Whistleblower And Trump Phone Call: What We Know

The US military aid package for Ukraine, which is battling pro-Russian separatists, was finally approved by the White House last week. (Photo: AP)

‘I want a future’: Global youth protests urge climate action

Young people afraid for their futures protested around the globe Friday to implore leaders to tackle climate change, turning out by the hundreds of thousands to insist that the warming world can’t wait any longer. (Photo: AP)

Indian-American Congressman seeks NATO-level defence ties with India

Indian-American US Congressman Ro Khanna on Friday advocated for NATO equivalent status for India in bilateral defence ties. (Facebook)

Howdy Modi event 'win-win' situation for Modi, Trump: Mukesh Aghi

In an unprecedented and bold gesture, Trump would fly to Houston on Sunday, September 22, just for a few hours to join Modi at the largest-ever gathering of Indian-Americans in the US. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham