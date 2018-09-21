search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

UN chief urges Myanmar to pardon convicted Reuters reporters

AFP
Published Sep 21, 2018, 11:42 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 11:42 am IST
'It is my deep belief that that should not happen,' he said adding that he hoped Myanmar govt would pardon and release them at the earliest.
Guterres said it was 'not acceptable' for Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, to be jailed 'for what they were doing' as journalists in Myanmar. (Photo: File)
 Guterres said it was 'not acceptable' for Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, to be jailed 'for what they were doing' as journalists in Myanmar. (Photo: File)

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said he hoped that Myanmar's government will pardon two Reuters journalists who were sentenced to seven years in jail after they reported on massacres in Rakhine state.

Guterres said it was "not acceptable" for Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, to be jailed "for what they were doing" as journalists in Myanmar. 

 

"It is my deep belief that that should not happen, and I hope that the government will be able to provide a pardon to release them as quickly as possible," he told a press conference at UN headquarters in New York. 

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week said that the two journalists were not convicted because of their work but because they broke the law. 

"They were not jailed because they were journalists" but because "the court has decided that they had broken the Official Secrets Act," she said in her first direct comments on the issue. 

The Reuters reporters had denied the charges, insisting they were set up while exposing the extrajudicial killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims in the village of Inn Din in September last year. The case has sparked an international outcry and is seen as an attempt to muzzle reporting on last year's crackdown by Myanmar's security forces on the Muslim Rohingya minority in Rakhine state. 

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet has said the jailing of the pair "sends a message to all journalists in Myanmar that they cannot operate fearlessly, but must rather make a choice to either self-censor or risk prosecution." 

Tags: antonio guterres, reuters journalists arrested, rohingya crisis myanmar, reuters journalists convicted
Location: United States, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphone obsession may be making your pet dog sad

Gadget dependence is jeopardizing the important relationships people have with pets, particularly dogs and to a lesser extent house cats. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

In communal harmony message, Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

A devotee said, 'There is no rivalry between Hindus and Muslims and it is the politicians who instigate people and try to create a rift between us.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Fertility hormone linked to breast cancer risk, testing could help spot disease early

Publishing their finding in the International Journal of Cancer, the authors said the hormone is a 'possible biomarker' for breast cancer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Tanvir Ahmed says Virat Kohli scared of Pakistan, Gautam Gambhir gives a savage reply

Virat Kohli's snub from the multi-team tournament was evident keeping in mind the home series against West Indies and more importantly, the Australia tour scheduled towards the end of the year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Exercise may be good for your mental health

The effect appeared even bigger for people with a history of depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Michael B. Jordan is new face of fashion brand Coach

The release for the launch said that Michael is a star who is redefining Hollywood standards as a leading man and producer. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

7 people, including children, shot at in New York: reports

Police responded to a shooting shortly after 9 pm local time and found several people with gunshot wounds. (Representational Image | AP)

12 Indian-Americans in US Congressional elections poll fray

Pramila Jayapal

Republicans sorry for Lord Ganesha advertisement

The Indian-American community described the advertisement in an Indian-American newspaper as “offensive” for featuring Lord Ganesha.

‘Multiple victims’ reported in shooting at Maryland’s Harford County

Agents from the Baltimore offices of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI were also responding, the agencies said. (Representational Image)

UN chief calls for concrete action to follow up on N Korea's denuclearisation

Guterres offered UN help to advance efforts to fully rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons and called for unity among global powers. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham