World America 21 Aug 2019 Trump postpones Denm ...
World, America

Trump postpones Denmark visit over PM's lack of interest in selling Greenland

AFP
Published Aug 21, 2019, 9:09 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 9:09 am IST
A White House spokesman confirmed that 'the visit to Denmark is cancelled.'
'The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct,' Trump wrote. (Photo: File)
 'The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct,' Trump wrote. (Photo: File)

Washington: President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he was postponing a planned meeting with Denmark's Prime Minister because she does not want to sell Greenland to the United States.

Trump's decision confirms just how interested he was in purchasing Greenland, an idea that had initially been dismissed as a joke by some, but which the White House later insisted had a serious purpose because of the territory's strategic location.

 

A White House spokesman confirmed that "the visit to Denmark is cancelled."

"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!" the US President wrote.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Trump had expressed interest in the self-governing part of Denmark which is mostly covered in ice asking advisors if it would be possible for the US to acquire the territory.

The President, a former real estate magnate, has been curious about the area's natural resources and geopolitical relevance, the paper said.

Trump confirmed Sunday that he was indeed interested in buying Greenland, but said it was not a priority for his administration, and that the Denmark trip was "not for this reason at all."

'Large real estate deal'

"It's something we talked about," he told reporters.

"The concept came up and I said certainly, strategically it's interesting and we'd be interested, but we'll talk to (Denmark) a little bit," he said, stressing that it was "not number one on the burner" for the government.

When asked if he would consider trading a US territory for Greenland, Trump replied that "a lot of things could be done."

"Essentially, it's a large real estate deal," he said.

The next day, Trump jokingly promised that he would not build one of his eponymous hotels in Greenland, tweeting a meme depicting the golden Trump International Hotel Las Vegas towering over modest, primary-coloured houses along a rocky coast.

"I promise not to do this to Greenland!" he wrote.

The meme first appeared on Twitter Thursday with the caption: "Greenland in 10 years."

Denmark colonized the 772,000 square-mile (two-million square kilometre) island in the 18th century. It is home to only about 57,000 people, most of whom belong to the indigenous Inuit community.

Greenland's ministry of foreign affairs insisted Friday the island was ready to talk business, but was not for sale.

"#Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism," it tweeted.

"We're open for business, not for sale," it added.​

...
Tags: donald trump, greenland, denmark, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia


Latest From World

The firing has been reportedly carried out to target the suspected hideouts of jihadi militant groups including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pajhwok Afghan News reported. (Photo: ANI Representational )

Pak fired over 200 missiles on Afghanistan's Kunar province in last 3 days

Earlier, Naidu had visited Lithuania and Latvia, where he batted for strengthening economic and cultural relations with India. (Photo: ANI)

Venkaiah Naidu reaches Estonia, for intensifying bilateral cooperation

Naik, who is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India, has come under fire over his provocative remarks against Hindus and Chinese residing in Muslim-majority nation. (Photo: PTI)

Zakir Naik apologises to non-Muslims for racial sensitive remarks

The offer came a day after Trump had a telephonic conversation with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo: File)

Hindus, Muslims don't get along well: Trump offers to mediate Kashmir issue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Daniel Craig, Rami Malek's James Bond film is officially titled 'No Time to Die'

Rami Malek, Daniel Craig. (Photo: AP photo)
 

Kia Seltos launch tomorrow: Here’s everything you need to know

Kia Seltos is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans plastic items in Parliament with immediate effect

"This initiative by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a step towards the call by the Prime Minister to the nation to make the country free from plastics," order said. (Photo: File)
 

Festive season: SBI announces special benefits for car, personal, education loans

SBI has waived processing fees on car loans during festival season. The bank is offering lowest interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loan, with no escalation in interest, the statement said.
 

Aparna Sen & 27 others extend support to Anurag Kashyap against 'threats of violence'

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Train engine runs for 10 km after getting detached from coaches in Andhra Pradesh

A team of technicians was later deployed by railways to connect engine with the bogies. This led to the delay of few other trains that were running on the route. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Hindus, Muslims don't get along well: Trump offers to mediate Kashmir issue

The offer came a day after Trump had a telephonic conversation with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo: File)

Brazil: Bus Hijacker shot dead, all hostages released 'unharmed'

The hostage situation began at around 6:30 am local time on Tuesday when the gunman seized the vehicle with 37 people onboard as it was crossing the Rio-Nitero bridge. (Photo: AP)

Plans detailed for first US mission to land on moon since Apollo

The first American spacecraft expected to land on the moon in nearly 50 years will be a robotic moon lander built by closely held Astrobotic Technology Inc and launched in two years by United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, the companies told Reuters on Monday. (Photo: File)

Woman visits hospital thinking she has kidney stones, give birth to triplets

‘You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing,’ she said in an interview. (Photo: Facebook | Dannette Giltz)

US tests medium-range missile after exiting Cold War-era INF treaty with Russia

He also said that the Pentagon would like to deploy new intermediate-range missiles in Asia, a move that would likely anger China, which was not party to the INF. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham