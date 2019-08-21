Hindus, Muslims don't get along well: Trump offers to mediate Kashmir issue

The offer came a day after Trump had a telephonic conversation with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again offered to mediate the Kashmir issue and said it is a “very complicated place”. The offer came a day after Trump had a telephonic conversation with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Trump said that religion was one of the main reasons for tensions between India and Pakistan. Talking to reporters at White House, he said, “Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have Hindus and you have the Muslims and I wouldn't say they get along so great. I will do the best I can to mediate,"

"...you have two counties that haven't gotten along well for a long time and frankly, it's a very explosive situation," he added.

"I think we're helping the situation. But there's tremendous problems between those two countries, as you know. And I will do the best I can to mediate or do something. Great relationship with both of them, but they are not exactly friends at this moment. Complicated situation. A lot has to do with religion. Religion is a complicated subject," the US President said.

US President indicated that he would raise the matter over the weekend with PM Modi on the sidelines of G7 summit.

Earlier, Trump had offered to mediate on Kashmir if India and Pakistan agreed. Last month, during a joint media appearance with Imran Khan, he said that PM Modi sought his "mediation" on the Kashmir issue - a claim which India denied.