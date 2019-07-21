Cricket World Cup 2019

World America 21 Jul 2019 Pakistan turning bli ...
World, America

Pakistan turning blind eye to human rights abuses in Xinjiang: Experts

ANI
Published Jul 21, 2019, 10:30 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 10:30 am IST
China's close ally, Pakistan, is a Muslim country and one of the most powerful members of the OIC.
China's close ally, Pakistan, is a Muslim country and one of the most powerful members of the OIC.
 China's close ally, Pakistan, is a Muslim country and one of the most powerful members of the OIC.

Washington DC: While the United Nations has said that at least one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in China, experts believe that neighbouring Pakistan has turned a blind eye to the human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

China's close ally, Pakistan, is a Muslim country and one of the most powerful members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

 

However, it has covered up the massive human rights abuses against followers of Islam in Xinjiang.

"I see the main reason...as the implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Obviously, raising the question of the Uighurs domestically as well as internationally is perceived as provoking Beijing, which would have potential negative ramifications for the CPEC implementation," said Dr Siegfried O Wolf, the Director of Research at Brussels-based South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF).

"In this context, we should also expect that the Pakistani leadership does not want to raise the question in order to not stir further anti-Chinese sentiments in the country which are already increasing. This would further deteriorate the security situation of Chinese projects, workers, and companies," he added.

Wolf said that another factor is that Islamabad, especially its all-powerful military, wants to appease Beijing by ignoring the mistreatment of the Muslim communities in China.

This helps in shielding the deepening Pakistan-China bilateral ties in security and military-related matters, which find its most visible expression in the delivery of Chinese weapons and military hardware.

Recently, nearly two dozen nations at the UN Human Rights Council wrote a letter, urging China to halt its mass detention.

US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, also called China's treatment of Uighurs the "stain of the century". The State Department estimates that between 8,00,000 to two million Turkic Muslims, including Uighurs, are being held in internment camps that Beijing has called "re-education" centres.

The issue of Uighurs in Xinjiang is expected to be raised during Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with the US Secretary of State on Tuesday.

Khan will be in the US from July 21 to July 23 on an official visit, during which he is also scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump.

Experts believe that Pakistan is hand-in-glove with China to cover up the massive human rights violations in Xinjiang.

Dusan Vejinovic, a Senior Research Analyst at the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) said, "The same way that China appears to maintain double standards on combating terrorism, manifested through the years-long postponement of the designation of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, while simultaneously detaining 'preventatively' Muslims on alleged suspicions of Islamist radicalisation and terrorism, Pakistan follows the model of its patron, by playing a double standard in dealing with issues related to Muslims".

"Pakistan will sell its proxy war in Jammu & Kashmir as Jihad for their Muslim brothers, but totally deny any knowledge of the treatment of Uighurs by China," he added.

Wolf also said that Pakistan will attempt to continue its old tactic of playing a double game during Khan's visit to Washington.

"Until now Pakistan was known for supporting the 'US war against terror' but at the same time, it also supported the Taliban and other insurgent groups in Afghanistan which were fighting against the US troops, their allies and the Afghan government.

However, this version of the double game reduces significance among Pakistan security mindset with the reduction of the US troops in the country, the growing strength of the Taliban and the deepening of relations wherein China is substituting US financial aid," Wolf added.

"However, Pakistan's military knows very well that Chinese military hardware is not a match until now for US technology and capabilities in the areas of defence production. Furthermore, the top brass of the Pakistani army is also well aware that Chinese support is strictly limited when it comes to an armed confrontation with its arch-rival India. As such, the military looks for a diversification of its supplies for military equipment," he further said.

Wolf believes that Islamabad's stand on Iran, as well as the trilateral relations shared by Iran-Pakistan-China, could be used as a bargaining chip in talks with the US.

However, it is unlikely that the Uighurs will play any significant, severe role in the latest and upcoming conversations between Imran Khan and the US administration, besides some "lip service".

...
Tags: uighurs, xinjiang
Location: United States, Washington


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Heat is the deadliest of all weather phenomena, according to the weather service, and cities from Chicago to New York urged residents to seek refuge at cooling centers set up in locations ranging from libraries to shopping malls. (Representational Image)

Heat wave bakes central, eastern US; Residents go to ‘cooling centres’

One of two young homicide victims found this week in western Canada is the son of a high-ranking Australian police official, Canadian police said. (Photo: Facebook/ NSW police force)

Australian police chief's son, his partner, found dead on Canada highway

An handout photograph released by NASA shows the 50 year anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission being celebrated in the “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon” show, which combined full-motion projection-mapping artwork on the Washington Monument and archival footage to recreate the launch of Apollo 11 on Saturday in Washington, DC. — AFP

Astronaut recalls ‘World in my window’ view

The explosion did not involve tanks of dangerous materials, the local government said. (Representational Image)

10 killed, 19 hurt in China plant blast



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

The school conducts classes for the students of Cass I to VIII and is run in two shifts where these students are taught lessons in Urdu and the Quran in the morning followed by Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the afternoon. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was declared as the most admired man in India and sixth most admired man in the world. (Photo: File)
 

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani silence breakup rumours with dinner date, check out pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out for dinner date in Mumbai. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)
 

8 Things you must inspect before buying a used car

Made up your mind on a particular used car? Follow these steps while inspecting the vehicle to make sure you are not in for a surprise later.
 

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood action choreographers roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Australian police chief's son, his partner, found dead on Canada highway

One of two young homicide victims found this week in western Canada is the son of a high-ranking Australian police official, Canadian police said. (Photo: Facebook/ NSW police force)

India acquiring S-400 missile defence system ‘problem’ for US: PACOM commander

Davidson’s remarks came response to a question from Nick Burns, a former top American diplomat who played a key role in the India-US civilian nuclear deal. (Photo: AFP)

Boris Johnson to 'straighten out' a Theresa May's Brexit 'Bad Job': Trump

Boris Johnson is the front-runner to be Britain's next prime minister. (Photo: AP)

Trump says Johnson will fix May’s Brexit ‘bad job’

British Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

Kim Kardashian lobbies White House, Trump asks Sweden PM to resolve rapper A$AP case

Kim on Friday held discussion with Trump's son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner and urged them to interfere in the matter. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham